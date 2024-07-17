UP ZOOM Announces its Expansion into the Thai Advertising Market

NEW YORK, US - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 July 2024 - Recently, UP ZOOM announced its expansion into the Thai market, demonstrating its ambitious plans for international growth. Since its inception, UP ZOOM has leveraged cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, and machine learning to deliver efficient and personalized advertising solutions to clients worldwide.

UP ZOOM has made substantial investments in technological research and development, continuously innovating in areas like AI algorithms, data analysis optimization, programmatic buying, and interactive advertising technologies. The company has successfully applied for and obtained multiple technology patents. These innovations have not only improved the effectiveness and efficiency of advertising campaigns but also generated significant economic value for clients.

In terms of business operations, UP ZOOM’s core areas include advertising operations, elevator media, short video advertising, and new media financial services. Through these diversified operations, the company drives innovation and development in the advertising industry, meeting the increasingly complex needs of global clients while maintaining a leading position in the global advertising market.

In recent years, UP ZOOM has achieved remarkable expansion and growth in the global market. Its business now extends to over 30 countries, and it has established partnerships with hundreds of top-tier enterprises. The company has consistently maintained an annual revenue growth rate of over 20%.

Now, UP ZOOM is entering the Thai market, a strategic move based on a deep understanding of Thailand’s market potential. As one of the fastest-growing economies in Southeast Asia, Thailand has a strong digital development momentum and an increasing demand for innovative advertising solutions. UP ZOOM plans to collaborate closely with local partners, combining its technological advantages and innovative concepts to provide customized and precise advertising services for Thai businesses and brands.

UP ZOOM has always upheld an open and cooperative attitude towards internationalization and cross-border collaborations. The entry into the Thai market will further strengthen its connections with global partners, exploring more innovative advertising models and solutions together. Simultaneously, UP ZOOM will strictly adhere to local laws and regulations, emphasize social responsibility, and protect data privacy, contributing to the healthy development of Thailand’s advertising industry.

Looking ahead, UP ZOOM will continue to embrace an innovative spirit, exploring new directions in technology research and development, such as the application of artificial intelligence, augmented reality, virtual reality, and blockchain technology in the advertising field.

Hashtag: #UPZOOM

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.