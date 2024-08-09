$!Value Exchange International, Inc. Provides Business Update and Initiates the Process of Up-Listing to a National Securities Exchange

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 August 2024 - Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCQB: VEII) (”VEII” or the “Company”) announced today recent efforts to achieve VEII’s strategic vision for the future and deliver value for our shareholders and business partners.

National Securities Exchange Listing Upgrade Plans

VEII has initiated the process of uplisting our Common Stock from OTC QB Venture Market to listing on a national securities exchange. The Company believes an uplisting would provide greater access to capital, increased liquidity for the Common Stock and a stronger capital market platform for strategic growth and innovation.

Business Updates

VEII has spearheaded the installation of Electronic Shelf Labels (”ESL”) systems in retail stores across Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Hong Kong. We have expanded our esteemed clientele base with orders for two stores set to be deployed in August in the Philippines. Looking ahead, VEII is exploring opportunities to deploy our ESL technology in the EU, reflecting our commitment to global growth.

Innovative Product and Service Developments

In line with our expanding ESL business, VEII is addressing the retail industry’s need for instant paper price tag changes. Our ESL Manager App now integrates with mobile printing technology, enabling on-the-spot, instant printing of paper price tags. This innovation is set to significantly increase our service coverage across global chain stores, which are yet to be considered for ESL deployment.

Furthermore, in the month of July, VEII has introduced a new 4-color ESL that is being deployed in stores in Johor Bahru, Malaysia and has gotten maiden orders of Android TV Box placed by a renowned electronics retail chain in Hong Kong.

