$!Vingroup, the powerhouse behind VinFast’s electric vehicle ambitions

HANOI, VIETNAM- 26 July 2024 - Pham Nhat Vuong, Vietnam’s wealthiest man and the driving force behind Vingroup, the country’s largest private conglomerate, is all-in on electric vehicles. His unwavering belief in the future of electric mobility has fueled VinFast, Vingroup’s automotive arm.

Mr. Vuong has described VinFast as a “devotion project,“ a testament to his personal conviction that the electric vehicle market is poised for explosive growth. This vision has propelled the company forward, even as it navigates a challenging global economic landscape marked by rising interest rates and uncertain consumer sentiment.

At Vingroup’s annual shareholder meeting, Mr. Vuong reiterated his ironclad commitment to VinFast. “The electric vehicle market will continue to grow,“ he declared. “VinFast is Vingroup’s mission, honor, and future.” His words underscored the company’s determination to become a global electric vehicle powerhouse.

As VinFast races to compete on the world stage, Mr. Vuong’s deep pockets provide a crucial financial cushion.

Multi-industry Corporation from Vietnam, a New Manufacturing Powerhouse

Vietnam’s rapid economic growth has propelled domestic conglomerates like Vingroup to the forefront of the nation’s business landscape. As a behemoth contributing an estimated 1.6% of Vietnam’s 2023 GDP, Vingroup has diversified its portfolio across technology-industry, trade & services, and social enterprise.

Real estate and electric vehicles have emerged as the twin engines driving Vingroup’s financial performance. In 2023, these sectors combined to generate over $6.5 billion in revenue. This momentum carried into 2024, with the company reporting $853.7 million in consolidated net revenue during the first quarter.

Vinhomes, Vingroup’s real estate subsidiary, stands as a dominant force in Vietnam’s property market. Renowned for its scale, speed, and service, Vinhomes is at the vanguard of the country’s real estate sector. With a vision to create world-class living environments, Vinhomes is redefining urban living by seamlessly blending residential spaces with nature, amenities, and community.