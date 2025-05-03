$!Workato and Tata Consultancy Services Form Strategic Alliance to Deliver Next-Gen Innovation and Help Companies Modernise Legacy Systems

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 March 2025 - Workato®, the leading enterprise orchestration platform, announced a new strategic alliance with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting and business solutions. The TCS and Workato alliance is a commitment to help businesses streamline operations, drive productivity and embrace innovation. With this collaboration, Workato and TCS will strengthen their joint enterprise orchestration capabilities to enable digital transformation and technology modernisation for their customers.

Named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for iPaaS, Workato enables enterprises to transform their business operations by orchestrating business processes end-to-end and operationalizing AI across the entire organization. The company’s low-code/no-code platform is designed to make it easy for Information Technology and business teams to integrate their applications, data, and experiences while maintaining security and governance. Workato’s AI-powered agentic capabilities allow customers to rapidly build and manage powerful AI agents that take action and orchestrate workflows.

“Today, customers need to rationalize and simplify their technology spread. They are investing in platforms that can help them automate, improve productivity, and deliver efficiencies across the enterprise landscape. Workato, with its integration, automation and AI capabilities, helps simplify, automate, and deliver significant cost savings to customers. TCS, with its deep domain and technology expertise, has been working with Workato to help customers define their integration roadmap, simplify technology landscape, and deliver more with less through automation and AI,” said Punit Agarwal, Singapore Country Head, Tata Consultancy Services.

Over 200 TCS practitioners have been trained on the Workato platform and have completed Workato’s implementation certifications. By leveraging the power of Workato’s platform, TCS will help its extensive network of clients deliver custom solutions to address complex business problems and accelerate digitalisation. This includes integrating data across enterprise systems, modernising legacy applications, automating repetitive and manual tasks, and embracing AI-powered enterprise orchestration.

“The enterprise IT landscape is changing rapidly as a result of evolving business demands, cloud adoption, and digital transformation initiatives. Enterprises are facing the convergence of integration and automation solutions which seamlessly connect enterprise applications, implement business process orchestration, and enable human tasks and workflows to unlock the true potential of siloed enterprise data for intelligent, data-driven business growth,” said Kiran Deshpande, Global Enterprise Integration Practice Head, Tata Consultancy Services.

“Workato’s AI-powered, hyper-automation platform along with TCS’ domain, contextual, and technology knowledge, enables customers in their digital transformation initiatives for accelerated business growth,” he added.

“We are thrilled to embark on this strategic alliance with TCS, a global leader in business solutions consulting and digital transformation. By joining forces with TCS and leveraging their extensive network and industry expertise, we’re well-positioned to help more enterprises in Asia Pacific pursue AI-powered efficiency, productivity and innovation across their business,” said June Lee, General Manager, Workato Asia Pacific.

“Together, our partnership will provide an unmatched combination of strategic consultancy based on deep industry knowledge and AI-driven workflow orchestration capabilities, to deliver unparalleled value to our joint customers.”

