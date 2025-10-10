Young adult expats twice as likely to face mental health struggles - and four times as likely to turn to AI support

LONDON, UK - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 October 2025 - AXA Global Healthcare’s new Mind Health Report reveals a generational divide in how expats experience and manage their mental wellbeing.

The fifth edition of the report shows that while older expats lean on their resilience and life experience, younger expats are more open about the challenges they face.

It also highlights how younger generations are driving the adoption of AI and digital mind health tools, even though many report being adversely affected by excessive use of social media.

The findings from the Ipsos survey, conducted across 16 countries with over 1,400 expat participants aged 18-75, highlight how age, cultural context, and digital access are shaping new approaches to wellbeing worldwide.

Key findings include:

--> Over two thirds of both 18-24-year-olds and 25-34-year-olds (74% and 67% respectively) were shown to be suffering from moderate to extremely severe levels of anxiety, stress or depression, according to the DASS (Depression Anxiety and Stress Scale)

--> Specifically, 68% of younger expats (18-34-years-old) reported moderate to severe stress levels in the past 12 months, compared to just 33% of over-55s

--> Younger adult expats are twice as likely to report moderate to severe depression, stress, or anxiety, than their over 55’s counterparts (70% vs 35%)

--> 51% of younger adult expats say that social media and digital devices are the most prominent factor negatively affecting their mental health

--> 47% of younger adult expats are struggling with constant exposure to negative news in the media

--> 83% of expats are experiencing negative mental health symptoms as a direct result of their working environment, 4% higher than in 2024, and 4% higher than their native colleagues

Statistics also highlighted different approaches to seeking help:

--> 66% of young adult expats would use, or have already used AI virtual therapists for mind health support

--> 40% of young adult expats use social media for mental health information, compared with 14% of older adults

--> 41% of younger adult expats turn to healthcare professionals such as GPs, compared to 57% of older adults

--> However, younger adult expats are 33% more likely to see a psychiatrist or specialist than they were in 2023, showing overall growth in medicating specifically against mental health issues

Commenting on the findings, Xavier Lestrade, CEO of AXA Health International, which operates the AXA Global Healthcare brand, said:

“The findings reveal a clear generational divide in how expats experience and manage their mental wellbeing. Younger adults are far more open in acknowledging challenges and seeking support, while older generations often report fewer issues and tend to rely on more traditional pathways. Both approaches have their strengths - whether it’s the resilience and perspective of older adults, or the proactive attitude of younger people towards managing their wellbeing. There’s a real opportunity here for generations to learn from one another.”

For expats, who often face isolation, cultural adjustment, and barriers to traditional healthcare, the growing use of AI and digital tools signals a need for more flexible, accessible support. AXA Global Healthcare is adapting its services accordingly - from tailored access to healthcare professionals worldwide to its all-in-one health app that integrates physical and mental health resources in a single platform.

The full AXA Global Healthcare Mind Health Report is available at https://www.axaglobalhealthcare.com/en/about-us/reports/mindhealth-reports/

