$!Zoho Workplace Study Highlights: APAC Leads in Digital Transformation and Security Maturity

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 April 2025 - Zoho, the global technology company headquartered in Chennai, has released its global survey titled “Workplace Digital Transformation Survey 2025”. According to the survey, APAC is leading in several key areas, outperforming other regions in cybersecurity adoption, AI-powered workplace tools, and structured collaboration processes. The study, conducted by Zoho Workplace, the company’s enterprise email and collaboration suite, was conducted across multiple industries and organization sizes, also revealed that APAC’s digital workplace transformation maturity (score of 66.35%) overtakes that of developed nations and also the global average (62.3%). The study further highlights that APAC organizations have the highest adoption rates of multi-factor authentication (40%), cybersecurity awareness training (44%), and secure remote work policies (44%). Additionally, AI-enhanced search and knowledge retrieval has reached 54% adoption in APAC, significantly ahead of the global average of 28%.

About 76% of APAC respondents fall into advanced maturity levels (Level 3 and above), indicating widespread adoption of sophisticated tools and processes that drive workplace effectiveness and efficiency. Based on the survey finding, APAC as a region is expected to reach an optimized maturity state in the next 10 years, with continued investment in the digital workplace.

The workplace digital transformation (DX) maturity model was built based on workplace indicators (digital tools and processes) and employee performance indicators (productivity, collaboration, and security preparedness). This model divided progress into four levels: Informal operations (minimal or ad-hoc usage of tools and processes), Standardization (standard of tools and workflows), Structured operations (advanced integration across departments), and Optimization (continuous improvement of tools and processes). Besides these indicators, the survey also measured employee experience, impact of change on the workplace, and adoption of digital tools (AI, analytics, etc).

“APAC continues to lead in digital transformation, with businesses rapidly adopting collaboration tools, security protocols, and AI-driven solutions. Our research highlights that organizations in this region are not only embracing modern workplace technologies but also integrating them more effectively to enhance productivity and security. We see this adoption in the strong growth trends in our products as well, with Zoho Workplace customers increasing by more than 15% in the region in 2024. Vietnam leads in growth with more than 40% increase in customers for Zoho Workplace. As businesses evolve, a strong foundation in workplace maturity will be key to driving long-term success,“ says, Gibu Mathew, VP and GM of Zoho APAC.

Key Trends in Productivity and Collaboration in the APAC Workplace

APAC businesses surveyed rank high in the performance indicators for productivity and average for collaboration. Organizations replace Workplace tools to streamline processes and enhance efficiency. Productivity tools are often adopted at a team level, while collaboration and security tools are deployed organization-wide. Some key trend observations from the study:

1. Cross-Team Collaboration & Request Management

APAC leads in internal request management adoption (56%) and team chat tools for low-volume collaboration (72%). However, 30% report that inefficient request handling affects workplace efficiency.

2. Channels of Announcements & Social Intranet Adoption

APAC outpaces global adoption of social intranet tools (27% vs. <20%), reinforcing its focus on centralized communication. Organization-wide email remains the primary announcement channel, with strong adoption in technology (41%) and enterprise (40%) sectors.

3. Document Collaboration & Feedback Mechanisms

Only 32% of APAC respondents use structured document collaboration, though 70% agree direct feedback boosts productivity. Large enterprises (54%) favor document-based feedback, while development teams (40%) and leadership (33%) prefer interactive discussions via team chat.

Key Trends in Security Tools & Protocols

APAC leads in security performance and workplace tool adoption, driven by a strong awareness of evolving cybersecurity challenges. The study highlights key trends shaping the region’s security landscape:

1. Security Adoption & Compliance in APAC

APAC leads in cybersecurity training (44%) and advanced authentication (40%), surpassing the global average (<35%). Secure remote work guidelines see strong adoption (49% in education, 46% in large organizations), but incident reporting remains low at 20%.

2. Handling Suspicious Emails & Threat Detection

Less than 10% of APAC workplaces use advanced security alerts for suspicious emails. Government and large enterprises (48%) show the highest adherence to reporting protocols.

3. Shared Account & Credential Management

40% of APAC respondents use password management tools, but 30% still rely on insecure methods like Excel. Role-based access is strongest in government (56%) and large enterprises (49%), reinforcing security controls.

AI Adoption in the Workplace

APAC is at the forefront of AI adoption, with AI-enhanced search and knowledge retrieval with an average of 54% of respondents reaching adoption—significantly higher than other regions. AI-powered communication tools also see strong uptake (50%), particularly in technology (56%) and retail (56%). Predictive analytics (40%) and workflow automation (43%) are also widely adopted, reinforcing APAC’s digital transformation leadership.

Workplace Experience & Change Management

APAC’s workplace experience is closely tied to digital transformation, with organizations that modernize their tools reporting higher maturity scores and improved employee sentiment. The study explores key trends in workplace maturity, tool upgrades, and their impact on employee experience:

1. Workplace Maturity & Employee Experience

The study indicates a strong correlation between workplace tool maturity and employee experience. APAC organizations that have undergone a complete overhaul of workplace tools report a 68.2% maturity score and a 57.8% positive workplace experience—outpacing organizations with no major tool changes.

2. Tool Upgrades & Digital Transformation Impact

Organizations that implemented major tool replacements, such as ERP and CRM, achieved a 67.0% maturity score, with 39.7% of employees reporting a positive experience. However, specialized tool replacements, like project management software, see lower satisfaction rates (34.5%), reflecting challenges in tool migration and workflow disruptions.

The way forward for reaching peak workplace DX maturity

APAC continues to lead in digital transformation by integrating collaboration tools, security protocols, and AI solutions to improve workplace efficiency and employee experiences. While challenges remain, particularly in document collaboration and security incident reporting, the region is well on track to reach an optimized digital maturity state in the next 10 years. To reach maturity, organizations have to transition and implement advanced platforms in their workplace and focus on process optimization across all departments within the organization. Such an organic transition can range from USD $500-1000 / year over the next 10 years.

