MGCC: Malaysia’s Asean chairmanship opens opportunities for German businesses

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Asean chairmanship this year presents a key opportunity for businesses in Malaysia and Germany to strengthen trade and investment ties across the region, according to the Malaysian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MGCC).

MGCC said in a statement today that this leadership reflects the region's commitment to strengthening economic integration through the Asean Economic Community.

“With Asean’s ongoing efforts to streamline trade, investment flows and market access, Malaysia’s leadership serves as a strategic platform for expanding business opportunities.

“For German businesses looking to enter Southeast Asia, Malaysia provides a prime gateway to engage with Asean markets, particularly in sectors such as manufacturing, green technologies, and digital innovation,” MGCC said.

MGCC executive director Jan Noether said the chamber is eager to support this new phase of cooperation to drive regional prosperity and growth.

“We look forward to working with both Malaysian and German businesses to seize the abundant opportunities ahead, fostering long-term growth and building strong, resilient economies across Asean and Germany,” he said.

MGCC also said that under Malaysia’s leadership, Asean has the opportunity to strengthen regional supply chain resilience, making it more adaptable to global disruptions.

“As German manufacturers continue to rely on Asean for manufacturing, sourcing and distribution, this focus on resilience will provide significant benefits.

“MGCC recognises the critical role of stable, reliable regional supply chains and encourages greater investment in manufacturing and industry to ensure continued growth and collaboration within the region,” it said.

It added that as the global shift towards sustainability accelerates, Malaysia’s Asean leadership presents a key opportunity to advance sustainable development goals.

“With environmental concerns becoming increasingly urgent, Malaysia’s emphasis on green growth under Asean’s framework presents opportunities for Germany’s cutting-edge green technologies to align with Malaysia’s sustainable initiatives.

“MGCC is excited to explore avenues for collaboration in renewable energy, circular economy solutions, and green manufacturing, fostering long-term partnerships that support the transition to a sustainable future,” it said.

Additionally, it said the digital economy and the Industry 4.0 are crucial for future growth, with Malaysia’s Asean chairmanship set to drive deeper digital transformation in the region.

“As Asean strengthens its digital connectivity, German technology companies have the chance to play a key role in advancing automation, artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure across the region.

“Malaysia’s commitment to digitalisation offers German businesses the opportunity to partner with Asean nations in shaping the future of smart cities, e-commerce and digital supply chains,” MGCC said, adding that it supports educational exchanges, particularly in technical and vocational education and training. – Bernama