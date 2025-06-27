MIGHT rolls out two innovation centres to drive local tech in rail and smart city sectors

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Industry-Government Group for High Technology (MIGHT), under the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, has launched two innovation centres to drive local technology development in the rail and smart city sectors.

The launch of the Industrial Technology Innovation Centre (Itic) and the Smart City Experience and Next Generation Innovation Centre (Scenic) was held in conjunction with MIGHT’s 30th annual general meeting.

MIGHT said the Itic programme was developed in collaboration with the Malaysia Rail Industry Corporation (Maric) and the Malaysia Smart Cities Alliance Association to support the deployment of home-grown solutions.

“The programme seeks to drive the deployment of home-grown technological solutions across the rail and smart city sectors, enhancing Malaysia’s position in high-tech innovation,” it said.

As part of the initiative, Maric partnered Tech Store Malaysia to develop a Smart Rail Monitoring System that leverages real-time data and predictive analytics to enhance maintenance and operational efficiency.

“Real-time monitoring of train location, speed, axle counting, and overload detection is an important feature supporting predictive and preventive maintenance to reduce downtime and improve safety,” MIGHT said.

MIGHT said it has released the Malaysia Rail Industry Report, developed with input from stakeholders, to highlight emerging technologies such as additive manufacturing, remote monitoring, smart stations and green technologies.

“Featured technologies include additive manufacturing, rail flaw detection systems, energy-efficient

and green technologies, advanced training tools, data-driven decision making, remote monitoring, smart maintenance, train automation, and smart station infrastructure.” it added.

The Scenic facility, built using composite materials under the Industrialised Building System, is intended as a collaborative hub to showcase and demonstrate local smart city technologies.

“It also acts as a bridge between innovation and policy, facilitating the deployment of future technologies in alignment with national urban development goals,” MIGHT said.

Furthermore, a Smart City Directory has also been introduced to catalogue technologies, products and services along the smart city value chain to support data-driven decision-making among municipalities and industry players.

“These initiatives reflect MIGHT’s ongoing commitment to strengthening Malaysia’s innovation landscape through nurturing local technological capabilities,” it said.

MIGHT added that the efforts support the 10 by 10 Malaysian Science, Technology, Innovation and Economy (MySTIE) Framework and the National Science, Technology, and Innovation Policy 2021-2030.

“The Itic programme will continue to expand across multiple platforms to advance strategic

technologies and socioeconomic drivers, ensuring Malaysia’s position at the forefront of global innovation in transport and urban development,” it said. – Bernama