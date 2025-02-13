National Climate Change Bill expected to be tabled in the middle of this year

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Climate Change Bill is expected to be tabled in mid-2025 as part of Malaysia’s efforts to formalise its climate commitments into law.

Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the Bill will outline how Malaysia plans to fulfil its commitments under the 2015 Paris Agreement.

“We are in the final process of coming out with the Climate Change Act. This we hope to bring to Parliament by the second sitting this year,” he said in his speech at the TA Securities Luncheon Talk Net Zero Emission 2050 – Malaysia’s Current and Future Developments here today.

Nik Nazmi explained that the Bill will focus on both mitigation and adaptation strategies to address climate change.

“Before this, climate policies were broad guidelines rather than legislation. With the Climate Change Act, these commitments will be legally enforced,” he added.

Nik Nazmi said the ministry has gone through extensive stakeholder engagements involving state governments, the private sector, NGOs and civil society.

“We’ve extended the consultation period and conducted specific consultation processes because, honestly, I want this Bill to be truly meaningful and for everyone to have a stake in it. And while we know that governments in Malaysia can change, my hope is that, regardless of the political situation, the Climate Change Act will remain in place and continue to grow stronger over time.”

TA Securities, a wholly owned subsidiary of TA Enterprise Bhd, hosted a high-level dialogue session titled “Malaysia’s Net Zero Emission by 2050 – Current and Future Development”.

In her speech, TA Enterprise managing director and CEO Datin Alicia Tiah highlighted the urgency of accelerating sustainability efforts, calling on businesses and investors to take decisive action.

“Malaysia has shown unwavering commitment to playing a pivotal role in the global fight against climate change. Our net zero target for 2050 is a testament to our dedication to creating a greener, more sustainable future for generations to come,” she said

This journey, she added, will require the collective efforts of all sectors of society – government, businesses, and individuals alike. “I encourage you all to engage actively, learn from one another, and champion change - not just in your organisations but everyday lives.”

The dialogue reaffirmed the pressing need for stronger cross-sector partnerships to advance Malaysia’s environmental, social and governance agenda.

As sustainability gains importance in investment and corporate decision-making, TA Securities said it remains committed to fostering meaningful conversations that bridge policy and industry, equipping stakeholders with the knowledge and momentum needed to effect real change.

On another matter, Nik Nazmi said the United States’ withdrawal from the Paris Agreement will have significant global consequences

He said the US exit could encourage other nations and corporations to abandon their climate commitments.

“This is where we are now, because slowly you will get countries out there who are starting to (back out) because there were other countries, there were corporates, that were committed to all this because it was a good trend to be part of.”

Nik Nazmi noted that some American banks are already withdrawing from net zero commitments which signals a retreat from climate responsibility.

“In fact, if we realise America is not part of a lot of UN agreements and conventions, one of the countries with the least commitments in the UN is actually the US. So it’s not something that is surprising.

“And we know that even if you have a president who wants it, the Congress may not be for it. So that’s why a lot of these agreements are not ratified in the US because they have to go to the Congress.”

Nik Nazmi said he had anticipated the US withdrawal from key international agreements, including the Paris Agreement, and from the World Health Organisation even before official announcements.