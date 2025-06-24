Negeri Sembilan MB inks strategic land agreements with SD Guthrie to kickstart Port Dickson Free Zone

NEGERI SEMBILAN: The Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Incorporated, known as Menteri Besar Negeri Sembilan (Pemerbadanan) (Mbins), today signed two significant agreements with SD Guthrie Bhd, marking a key milestone for the development of the Port Dickson Free Zone (PDFZ), a cornerstone project within the Malaysia Vision Valley 2.0 (MVV 2.0).

The first agreement involves the sales and purchase (S&P) of approximately 300 acres of strategically located land within SD Guthrie’s Sengkang Estate in Mukim Pasir Panjang, Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan.

Concurrently, Mbins and SD Guthrie have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly develop an additional 300 acres within the same strategic area.

Collectively, these agreements represent the first two critical phases of the ambitious PDFZ project, a comprehensive industrial zone covering around 1,420 acres in total.

This industrial area is envisioned to host modern warehouses, advanced manufacturing plants, logistics facilities, and essential public infrastructure, enhancing the economic landscape of Negeri Sembilan.

Strategically aligned with Tanco Holdings Bhd’s upcoming Smart AI Container Port (Midport) located adjacent to PDFZ, this development underscores Negeri Sembilan’s ambition to emerge as a key logistics and maritime hub under the Malaysia Vision Valley 2.0 (MVV 2.0) initiative.

Under an earlier joint venture cum shareholders agreement, Mbins and Tanco Land Sdn Bhd (TLSB), an indirect subsidiary of Tanco Holdings, will jointly undertake the development of these initial 600 acres.

Mbins and Tanco Holdings will strategically evaluate various value-unlocking opportunities.

Potential development strategies include further joint ventures, direct developments, targeted land sales, and bespoke design-and-build arrangements, all of which are adaptable to future market demands and investor interests.

Negeri Sembilan has increasingly positioned itself as an investment hotspot in recent years, leveraging its proximity to the Klang Valley and the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (Klia), as well as its competitive land pricing.

Recent major foreign investments in the state, including from notable multinational corporations in the automotive, food technology, and electronics sectors, further underline its attractiveness.

Analysts believe that PDFZ will contribute significantly to the state’s GDP, boost employment, accelerate industrial growth, and attract further local and international investments.

This strategic land deal with SD Guthrie represents a critical step in realising these economic goals and underscores Negeri Sembilan’s rising prominence as a key economic hub within Malaysia.