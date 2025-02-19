Ninja Van Malaysia ventures into cold chain logistics with launch of Ninja Cold

PETALING JAYA: Marking its 10th anniversary, Ninja Van Malaysia is reinforcing its commitment to innovation and addressing market gaps with the introduction of Ninja Cold, a service designed to ensure safe and efficient transport of temperature-sensitive items.

Ninja Van Malaysia is the first logistics company in the country to receive ISO 23412 certification – the Japanese standard for cold chain handling – and is setting new benchmarks in areas such as quality, reliability, cost efficiency, flexibility and sustainability.

With Ninja Cold, the company is expanding into the business-to-consumer (B2C) and the business-to-business (B2B) cold chain segments, offering end-to-end logistics solutions tailored for industries requiring efficient transport of perishable goods.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke, who officiated at the launch of Ninja Cold in Subang Jaya today, said: “The launch of Ninja Cold represents a significant milestone in Malaysia’s logistics sector, addressing the growing demand for sustainable, temperature-controlled solutions. This initiative aligns with Malaysia’s strategic vision for AS 2025, where the nation is positioning itself as a central logistics hub in Southeast Asia.

“Through innovations like Ninja Cold, Ninja Van Malaysia contributes to enhancing regional connectivity, streamlining supply chains, and fostering cross-border trade within Asean. Our ongoing efforts to modernise logistics infrastructure are reflected in Ninja Van Malaysia’s initiatives, which focus on reducing costs, improving efficiency, and prioritising environmental sustainability. These shared objectives highlight the synergy between the ministry’s vision for a robust logistics ecosystem and Ninja Van Malaysia’s commitment to innovative solutions.”

Ninja Van Malaysia CEO Lin Zheng said the introduction of Ninja Cold is a transformative step in their journey to redefine logistics in Malaysia.

Achieving ISO 23412 certification is a testament to our commitment to maintaining global standards while addressing local business needs. Ninja Cold underscores our dedication to innovation, sustainability, and excellence, setting a benchmark for the future of logistics in Malaysia and beyond,” he added.

Ninja Cold deputy head Zhen Wei Yeow said their focus is on delivering reliable and innovative temperature-controlled logistics that meet the specific needs of businesses.

“As we expand into this in-demand logistics segment, we are committed to providing end-to-end solutions that not only ensure operational excellence but also support industries such as food, pharmaceuticals, and retail in maintaining quality and confidence throughout their supply chain. With real-time tracking, extensive coverage, and cost-efficient practices, Ninja Cold is well-positioned to help businesses adapt to market demands while prioritising sustainability.”

With the launch of Ninja Cold, Ninja Van Malaysia solidifies its position as a comprehensive logistics provider, extending its expertise beyond e-commerce to include B2B cold chain operations.

Through partnerships with brands such as Secai Marche, Lee’s Frozen and Sekinchan Seafood, Ninja Cold has demonstrated its adaptability in supporting diverse industries, from small-scale deliveries to large-scale B2B operations.