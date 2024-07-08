Northport sets record for highest monthly container, conventional cargo throughput

KUALA LUMPUR: Northport (Malaysia) Bhd has achieved its highest ever monthly container throughput of 354,548 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in July this year, surpassing the previous record of 335,361 TEUs set in May 2.

The company’s conventional cargo business segment also recorded its highest monthly performance, handling 1,143,318 freight weight tonnes (FWTs), surpassing the previous record of 1,129,145 FWTs set in October last year.

Northport CEO Datuk Azman Shah Mohd Yusof said the company’s continued success demonstrates resilience and adaptability in the face of global challenges.

“The ongoing geopolitical situations continue to impact international trade routes, and we have effectively positioned ourselves as a reliable alternative for shipping lines,“ he said.

The positive performance in July can be attributed to several factors, including an increase in ad-hoc vessel calls, with Northport handling a total of 159 ad-hoc calls this year.

The introduction of new shipping services in recent months and consistently high productivity resulting from improved infrastructure investments have further contributed to the higher container and cargo handling.

For the first seven months of this year, Northport handled a total of 2,076,148 TEUs of containers, marking a significant increase of 16.1% compared to the same period last year.

In the conventional cargo business segment, Northport handled 7,029,007 FWTs year-to-date, representing a 10.1% growth compared to the same period in 2023.

These achievements have put the company on a strong trajectory to potentially surpass its all-time high annual container handling record of 3,324,364 TEUs set in 2021 and the highest conventional cargo handling record of 11,405,312 FWTs set in 2023.

“These latest milestones are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, as well as the continued trust and support from our partners and customers.

“As we move forward, we remain committed to enhancing our capabilities and services to meet the evolving needs of the shipping industry,“ Azman added.

Northport continues to play a vital role in Malaysia’s maritime sector, consistently demonstrating its ability to adapt to global trade dynamics and maintain high standards of operations.

The company remains focused on sustainable growth and innovation as it navigates the challenges and opportunities in the second half of 2024.