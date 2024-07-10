Northport enhances capacity, efficiency with new container yard

KUALA LUMPUR: Northport (Malaysia) Bhd has completed its latest container yard, Block K, adding 662,256 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) to its capacity based on dwell time of five days.

The state-of-the-art facility, which began construction on Aug 14 last year and was completed ahead of schedule, brings its total container yard capacity to 6,150,250 TEUs per annum, the MMC Group member said.

“This marks a significant milestone in Northport’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its capabilities and service offerings,” it said in a statement today.

Northport said the completion of Bock K with 2,016 total ground slots will significantly enhance Northport’s overall capacity to handle higher volumes of containers.

“The project, which was completed 51 days ahead of schedule, marks an exceptional performance by the contractor MMC Engineering Sdn Bhd,” said MMC Corporation Bhd group managing director Tan Sri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh.

In line with Northport’s commitment to sustainability, the new container yard would be supported by environmentally friendly electrified rubber tyred gantry (E-RTG) cranes.

Northport has procured 12 units of E-RTGs for operations at Block K.

It said the first eight units are expected to arrive in December 2024, while the remaining four units would arrive by March 2025.

This investment in green technology highlights Northport’s dedication to reducing its carbon footprint and promoting eco-friendly port operations.

Meanwhile, Northport CEO Datuk Azman Shah Mohd Yusof said the Block K development is among the key components of Northport’s broader “Reinventing Northport” transformation plan.

“With our achievements to date, we are optimistic that together with Westports, Port Klang will secure its place among the world’s top 10 busiest ports by the end of 2024.

“This milestone will not only strengthen Malaysia’s position in the global maritime landscape but also drive greater economic growth for our nation,” he added. – Bernama