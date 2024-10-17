Oasis Harvest forges strategic focus on domestic F&B sector

KUALA LUMPUR: Oasis Harvest Corporation Bhd (OHC) remains focused on capitalising on Malaysia’s burgeoning food and beverage (F&B) sector, which has shown strong growth prospects driven by increased consumer spending and rising tourism activity.

The company is actively pursuing growth initiatives, including potential mergers and acquisitions of other F&B outlets that complement its current business operations.

Establishing a cloud kitchen will also enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and tap into new market segments.

OHC obtained shareholder approval for the resolutions tabled during its extraordinary general meeting (EGM) yesterday.

These approvals mark a pivotal step forward in the company’s ongoing efforts to solidify its position as a key player in Malaysia’s F&B industry.

Further, the approved resolutions include changing the company’s name to Oasis Harvest Corporation Bhd. This rebranding will better reflect the company’s updated corporate identity and vision for the future.

OHC executive director Ch’ng Eu Vern expressed his optimism about the overwhelming support from shareholders.

“The approval of these resolutions allows us to focus on accelerating growth in the F&B sector, where we see tremendous opportunities.

“With our strategic plans in place, we are confident in creating sustained value for our stakeholders.

“We believe there is significant potential in Malaysia’s F&B industry, and OHC is well-positioned to capture this growth.

“With limited F&B counters available on Bursa Malaysia, we offer an attractive platform for other F&B operators looking to expand, collaborate, and create long-term value for shareholders,“ Ch’ng said.

Moving forward, OHC will continue to focus on enhancing customer experience by implementing customer relationship management systems across its outlets and driving targeted marketing efforts to attract and retain a loyal customer base.