Petronas, Epic ink MoU on centralised warehousing in Kemaman Supply Base

PETALING JAYA: Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), through Malaysia Petroleum Management (MPM), has inked a strategic partnership with Pangkalan Bekalan Kemaman Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Eastern Pacific Industrial Corporation Bhd (Epic), to strengthen the management of upstream materials and warehousing at the Kemaman Supply Base in Terengganu.

The collaboration was formalised through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by MPM production and operations management senior general manager Handan Ramli and Epic Group CEO Dr Muhtar Suhaili.

MPM senior vice-president Datuk Bacho Pilong said, “Malaysia offers an integrated and readily accessible supply chain network that supports exploration and production investment activities across the country.”

He added that the exchange of the MoU underscores their commitment in further strengthening Malaysia as a preferred E&P investment destination by fostering a conducive environment for growth, operational standardisation and advancing technology-driven solutions across the oil and gas value chain.

Under this partnership, both parties aim to establish a “one-stop centre”, offering end-to-end logistics services to support upstream oil and gas operations.

A key initiative under this effort is the pilot of a centralised warehouse at the Kemaman Supply Base, targeted to commence operations in 2026. This model will leverage digital technologies, standardised processes and integrated infrastructure to enhance supply chain efficiency. This approach is expected to improve visibility, reduce inventory holding costs and minimise surplus materials, factors that are critical in improving operational agility and resilience across Malaysia’s upstream sector.

Petronas remains committed to ensuring an optimal and sustainable energy supply, with MPM playing a crucial role in managing the country’s petroleum resources and providing stewardship for upstream petroleum activities in Malaysia.