Petronas expands deepwater portfolio in Suriname with PSC for Block 66

PETALING JAYA: Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), through wholly owned subsidiary Petronas Suriname E&P BV, has signed a production sharing contract (PSC) for Block 66, located in the deepwater region offshore Suriname.

The agreement was signed with Staatsolie Maatschappij Suriname NV and Paradise Oil Company NV, a wholly owned subsidiary of Staatsolie. Under the PSC, Petronas holds the operatorship with 80% participating interest, while POC holds the remaining 20%.

Spanning about 3,390 sq km, Block 66 lies directly adjacent to Block 52, where Petronas has recorded a series of exploration and appraisal successes. Building on this strong foundation, Petronas is optimistic that the positive momentum and learnings from Block 52 will carry over into Block 66 as it continues to explore and unlock the hydrocarbon potential of the area.

In a statement yesterday, Petronas said the PSC includes a firm commitment to drill two exploration wells, targeting drill-ready prospects that offer significant resource potential and are strategically positioned to unlock synergies with Petronas’ existing operations in Suriname.

The signing ceremony took place during the Suriname Energy Oil and Gas Summit and Exhibition with Petronas represented by vice-president of international assets of upstream, Mohd Redhani Abdul Rahman. Staatsolie Maatschappij Suriname was represented by managing director Annand Jagesar and Paradise Oil Company by director Rekha Bissumbhar.

Mohd Redhani said, “This acquisition marks a pivotal step in Petronas’ expansion into the prolific Suriname-Guyana hydrocarbon basin, aligning with our strategy to unlock high-value, high-potential assets and deliver long-term value through global partnerships and deepwater innovation. With its prime location and significant resource potential, Block 66 complements Petronas’ existing deepwater portfolio.

“We look forward to advancing our partnership with Staatsolie to unlock new energy opportunities together,“ he added.

The agreement also reflects Petronas’ commitment to responsible energy development, with built-in provisions supporting domestic workforce participation, as well as social investment in a sustainable way – ensuring alignment with Suriname’s national development goals.

This latest addition brings Petronas’ offshore interest in Suriname to six blocks, strengthening its position in the country following four discoveries to date.