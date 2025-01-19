Petronas Urania range of engine oil for light commercial vehicles launched

PETALING JAYA: Petronas Lubricants International has unveiled Petronas Urania Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Engine Oil range to cater to the local LCV market.

The new Petronas Urania LCV Engine Oil, formulated with StrongTech technology, enables vehicles to stay on the road longer without requiring frequent servicing. Petronas Lubricants International said it leads to lower maintenance costs, extended oil drain intervals and superior performance even in the harshest driving conditions, including for daily operations, rugged off-road adventures and fleet management.

Petronas Lubricants International regional managing director Asia, Noorhana Abdul Habib said, “As we continue to innovate and push the boundaries of technology, we are solidifying our position as a leading lubricant in the LCV market through enhanced solutions in Petronas Urania LCV Engine Oil derived from Petronas Fluid Technology Solutions that powered champions in Formula One.”

She said their engine oil has been rigorously tested in extreme conditions, including in the recent Rainforest Challenge, one of the most demanding off-road motorsport events globally. “Such resilience is particularly beneficial for the domestic LCV market where the trasportation of goods, driving business operations, and connecting communities are crucial.”

The recent launch event, held at the M4TREC 4WD Training & Experience Centre in Semenyih, Selangor, featured live demonstrations and expert presentations, highlighting the capabilities of Petronas Urania’s StrongTech technology.

Petronas Lubricants Marketing Malaysia CEO Zameer Zahur Hussain said, “Our commitment to excellence is reflected in the Petronas Urania LCV Engine Oil, which minimises engine friction, controls harmful deposits, and improves fuel efficiency. By providing a fluid film that maintains optimal properties at high temperatures, we ensure that engine components are well-protected against wear and tear, no matter the task at hand.”