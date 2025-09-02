Pos Fulfill strengthens support for SMEs, eyes expansion in Sabah and Sarawak

SHAH ALAM: Pos Fulfill, a fully integrated fulfilment and e-commerce logistics service by Pos Malaysia, is strengthening its support for small and medium enterprises, particularly in Sabah and Sarawak, by leveraging its end-to-end solutions to ensure reliability and nationwide reach.

Pos Fulfill head of fulfilment Rohit Gunavanthe said Malaysia has seen a rise in the number of SMEs since the Covid-19 pandemic, with entrepreneurs in East Malaysia interested to expand their businesses in the peninsula and international markets such as Indonesia and the Middle East.

“For example, our Peninsula-East Malaysia fulfilment is particularly beneficial for local SMEs. Previously, a customer order from Tawau, Sabah, would be fulfilled from the Klang Valley, routed via Kota Kinabalu, with the final leg to Tawau taking up to 10 hours by road.

“This approach was costly and time-consuming. Today, with Pos Fulfill’s hubs in Kota Kinabalu and Kuching, such orders can be fulfilled directly from East Malaysia. In the case of Tawau, the parcel now moves through our daily last-mile linehaul from Kota Kinabalu, significantly reducing delivery time and cost,” he said in a media interview recently.

He said Pos Fulfill sets itself apart via its operational strength and also by offering strategic partnership opportunities to enable SME growth. Rather than approaching SMEs purely as clients, the company provides access to marketing and communications platforms to help unlock new business opportunities.

“We are currently looking at a bigger footprint in East Malaysia, especially Kota Kinabalu and Kuching, because the interest there is super high,” Rohit said.

There is also mutual interest with Peninsula Malaysia vendors seeking storage in East Malaysia to cut cost because transporting order-by-order is expensive. If the vendor can store their stocks there and deliver locally, he is able to cut delivery cost by 20%.

“The same goes for the sellers in Sabah and Sarawak. It makes more sense for the product to be stored in our facilities in bulk and deliver it locally,” he pointed out.

Rohit said Pos Fulfill currently operates in eight sites. Three warehouse facilities are in the Klang Valley, one in Penang, two in Selangor and another two in Sabah and Sarawak. It is targeting to raise its total space to 500,000 square feet (sq ft) in about two years from the current 170,000 sq ft.

He said Pos Fulfill is committed to SMEs, and offers flexibility in pricing with no entry barriers.

Whether an enterprise processes 25 or 250 orders a day, each customer will receive the same level of zeal and commitment, he said.

Rohit said the biggest advantage of working in partnership with them is the connectivity the company offers.

“We are already working with a couple of SME’s and they have benefited substantially from this network. Additionally, they can capitalise on our international connectivity via Redly Express, which allows them to market their products locally, among Asean member countries and globally,” he said. – Bernama