PruBSN pushes accessible, sustainable medical coverage via innovative products, tie-ups

KUALA LUMPUR: Prudential BSN Takaful (PruBSN) a family takaful operator, is advancing healthcare accessibility and sustainability through innovative products and strategic partnerships.

PruBSN CEO Wan Saifulrizal Wan Ismail said as the nation faces rising medical costs and evolving healthcare demands, the group is stepping up efforts to make syariah-compliant financial protection inclusive, affordable and impactful.

“To address affordability, PruBSN provides flexible solutions that allow customers to customise their coverage. Products like AnugerahMax start at RM50 per month and offer 18 rider options, while the Medik Asas plan ensures basic hospital coverage with discounted contributions for claim-free years.

“By introducing co-payment options and adjustable benefits, PruBSN empowers customers from diverse income groups to secure essential healthcare without financial strain,” he told SunBiz.

Wan Saifulrizal said PruBSN’s partnership with the Malaysian government has brought initiatives such as Skim Insurans Kesejahteraan Rakyat (SIKR) to the forefront.

“This syariah-compliant takaful scheme provides complimentary coverage to over 300,000 beneficiaries from low-income households registered under the eKasih database. Additionally, products like BSN Takaful Sakinah cater to the B40 group, ensuring that cost is no barrier to essential protection.”

Wan Saifulrizal disclosed that the company’s Microtakaful Jariyah programme has benefited more than 182,000 breadwinners in the B40 segment, paying claims worth RM5 million since its launch. Such initiatives underscore PruBSN’s commitment to financial inclusion and community resilience, he said.

Furthermore, he said, through digital innovations such as PruBSN Mobility and the Employees Provident Fund-linked i-Lindung, PruBSN simplifies access to takaful protection.

“These platforms enable real-time policy management and secure coverage using EPF savings, reflecting the company’s dedication to bridging the gap in financial literacy and accessibility. PruBSN’s award-winning ‘NextGen Underwriting’ system further enhances efficiency, reducing policy processing times and improving customer experiences,” he added.

Wan Saifulrizal said sustainability is the group’s core focus as PruBSN integrates sustainability into its operations through community-driven initiatives and environmental, social and governance-focused products.

“The Takafulink Dana ESG Global Fund, one of Malaysia’s first syariah-compliant ESG funds, highlights its efforts to align financial protection with environmental responsibility.

“Programmes like ‘Mobility is Life’ and ‘Vision for Education’ extend support beyond financial coverage, fostering community well-being,” he said.

Looking ahead, Wan Saifulrizal said PruBSN plans to enhance its digital offerings and expand hybrid distribution channels, allowing greater personalisation of Takaful solutions. “By aligning with national sustainability goals, PruBSN aims to empower communities while meeting Malaysia’s growing healthcare needs.”

PruBSN, he added, is expanding its digital offerings to meet the evolving healthcare needs of Malaysians.

“By leveraging advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence, PruBSN plans to develop more personalised solutions that cater to individual health risks and preferences. This will help PruBSN enhance its offerings, making Takaful protection more tailored and responsive to customer needs.

“The company’s focus will be on improving customer engagement, with an emphasis on seamless, real-time communication across multiple channels, ensuring that customers receive timely support and information on their healthcare coverage.”

Through customer-centricity, innovative products and strategic partnerships, PruBSN remains a leader in providing accessible, sustainable takaful solutions for Malaysians of all backgrounds, said Wan Saifulrizal.