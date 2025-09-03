Radium radiates cautious optimism on local market

KUALA LUMPUR: Property developer Radium Development Bhd remains cautiously optimistic on the domestic property market outlook, particularly in the Klang Valley, and will focus on expanding its landbank in prime locations.

Group managing director Datuk Gary Gan Kah Siong said the company will also embark on diversifying into complementary sectors, maintain a strong balance sheet, and develop innovative, high-quality projects that meet evolving market demands.

Gan said construction work for Radium Hospital @ Ayer Keroh (currently known as A Famosa Specialist Hospital) is targeted to commence in Q3’25.

The company’s healthcare arm Radium Healthcare is also making pivotal milestones in its expansion into the healthcare sector through its participation in the APHM International Healthcare Conference & Exhibition 2025.

“Through this platform, Radium Healthcare presented its upcoming development plans and strengthened collaborations with hospitals and healthcare stakeholders nationwide.

“We also intend to establish collaborations with local academic institutions,“ Gan said.

Touching on the ongoing and upcoming projects, Gan said for Radium Adesa Kuala Lumpur, the project has achieved a high take-up rate, with almost all units fully taken up.

“We have just launched Luxe Residences, the signature collection within Radium Adesa Kuala Lumpur. It is a refined canvas where thoughtful design, privacy, and elegance come together in perfect harmony,” said Gan.

As for Radium Arena @ Old Klang Road, Gan said the take-up rate is encouraging and healthy since its launch in November 2024.

Touching on Chancery Ampang Soho, Gan said the project has recently relaunched as the first high-rise in Kuala Lumpur to feature a dedicated 10,000 sq ft pet-friendly lifestyle park, reflecting the changing priorities of urban Malaysians who seek flexibility, wellness, and a sense of community in their homes.

“To help buyers experience this new vision for city living, we have invested in a fully revamped sales gallery with updated show units showcasing the flexible layouts, modern interiors, and innovative amenities that define Chancery Ampang Soho today.

“We intend to launch our next project in Kepong, consisting of condominium and Residensi Wilayah units, with a total estimated GDV of RM400 million. The target launch is in Q4 this year,” he said.

Gan said this joint venture with Kadar Jutajaya in Kepong has a GDV of RM400 million, and Radium is targeting to launch it in 2H’25.

The development sits on 5.31 acres of land and will consist of 558 condominium units (ranging from 950 sq ft to 1,250 sq ft) and 239 Residensi Wilayah units (800 sq ft).

Radium’s five-year GDV pipeline will be underpinned by this Kepong project, as well as developments in Cheras, Ampang, and OUG.

Elaborating on new developments in Cheras (RM2.54 billion GDV) and Ampang (RM470 million GDV), Gan said the Ampang (Pandan Indah) project is slated to be launched in 1H’26, with expected contribution starting from financial year 2026.

This development is situated in a strategic location where the necessary infrastructure is readily available and falls within a TOD (Transit-Oriented Development) zone.

It is well-served by public transport including the LRT Ampang Line Cempaka Station, which is approximately 350m from the plot, and RapidKL buses.

“Premised on these factors, we believe the development will contribute positively to our future earnings,” said Gan.

As for Cheras (Velodrome), Gan said the planned launch will be in 2H’26 by phases, with expected contribution starting from financial year 2027.

The development is strategically located within the mature neighbourhood of Jalan Cheras, offering a good mix of residential, commercial, healthcare, and educational developments, along with excellent accessibility and connectivity via a network of expressways and highways.

Located approximately 100m from the Taman Pertama MRT station, the project lies within a TOD zone, enhancing its marketability and appeal to both investors and owner-occupiers.

“Based on these factors, we are optimistic this development will be well received and enjoy a good take-up rate,” he said.

On the OUG project, Gan said with a potential GDV of RM2.4 billion, this development is planned for a phased launch in the second half of 2026, with contributions expected to begin from the financial year 2027.

Spanning 26.8 acres, the project will comprise a mix of open market units and affordable housing under the Residensi Wilayah and Residensi Madani schemes.

Beyond property development, Radium remains committed to its sustainability and corporate social responsibility (CSR) agenda.

“Among our ongoing initiatives are the TARC–Radium Care Student Loan, an ongoing collaboration with Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TAR UMT), initiated in December 2023, to support the higher education aspirations of deserving Malaysian students.

“We signed an MoU with GreenRE in November 2024, allowing Radium to adopt sustainable design and green certification standards in our projects. This supports our long-term goal of reducing carbon footprints while delivering value to homeowners, financiers, and the public,” Gan said.

In 2024, Radium also constructed a solar-powered covered walkway connecting the Taman Melati LRT station to the TAR UMT campus.