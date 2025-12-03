Scientex Q2 revenue increases to RM1.11 billion, supported by property division

PETALING JAYA: Packaging manufacturer and property developer Scientex Bhd reported revenue of RM1.11 billion for the second quarter ended Jan 31, 2025 (Q2’25), a 1.1% increase from RM1.09 billion in the previous year’s corresponding quarter.

Net profit stood at RM123.9 million, compared to RM141 million previously, mainly reflecting the impact of increased market competition in the industrial packaging segment. However, the property division’s steady revenue growth helped mitigate the overall impact.

The property division remained the key growth driver, with revenue increasing 3.8% to RM474.4 million, up from RM456.9 million previously. This growth was attributed to steady construction progress across all developments and the completion of seven projects across northern, central and southern Peninsular Malaysia.

Additionally, new launches in Pulai and Senai (Johor), Sungai Dua (Penang), Ipoh (Perak), Jenjarom (Selangor) and Jasin (Malacca) received strong market responses, further supporting the division’s performance.

Meanwhile, the packaging division registered stable revenue of RM630.7 million, compared to RM635.8 million previously, as sales volume remained resilient despite industry pressures.

CEO Lim Peng Jin said: “Scientex’s twin-core business model continues to demonstrate its strength in the current market environment, with our property division benefiting from sustained demand for affordable housing, while our packaging division adapts to evolving industry conditions.”

He added that they are expanding their property developments and acquiring land in strategic locations to increase the availability of affordable homes.

“The stability of the Overnight Policy Rate at 3% ensures continued home loan affordability, supporting buyer confidence and sustained demand for our affordable housing projects,” he said.

In their packaging division, Lim said they remain focused on cost management and operational efficiency, while capitalising on their strong manufacturing capabilities to drive innovation.

“By developing customised, value-added packaging solutions, we continue to strengthen our market position. At the same time, we remain committed to supporting the shift towards a plastic circular economy, meeting increasing demand for recyclable and sustainable packaging that aligns with global sustainability goals,” he added.