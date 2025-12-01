Sime Motors sees ‘highly promising prospects’ for its EV segment in 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Prospects for Sime Motors’ electric vehicle (EV) segment for 2025 appear highly promising on strong momentum from previous years, said Sime Motors managing director of Southeast Asia Jeffrey Gan.

He said consumer acceptance of EVs in Malaysia is on a strong upward trajectory with a reported 64% growth in EV sales from 2023 to 2024.

“We foresee 2025 will be a very exciting year for the EV landscape. And definitely it will be much more positive compared to 2024. This positions Sime Motors to capitalise on increasing demand,” he told reporters at the announcement of the partnership with Perbadanan Stadium Malaysia to enhance the accessibility and adoption of EVs on Friday.

Gan said Sime Motors will be offering more products that will cater to the EV needs by the market.

“We have BYD. BYD is full EV at the moment. 30% of our volume for BMW, we are looking at electric vehicles. And a lot of our brands that we carry are very much into electrification,” he said.

Gan also stressed the company’s commitment to after-sales services as EV adoption grows.

“All our technicians are EV-trained. We develop their skills to ensure our customers are not left on their own. It’s not just about selling cars – it’s about the entire journey of owning an EV.”

With a view towards driving the nation’s sustainability aspirations, Sime Motors and Perbadanan Stadium Malaysia have partnered to support the transition to more environmentally conscious transport.

To kick off the collaboration, Sime Motors launched AutoArena, the nation’s first-ever automotive event held at the National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur Sports City. It marks the first of many automotive showcases to be jointly hosted by Sime Motors and Perbadanan Stadium Malaysia.

The three-day event showcases Sime Motors’ diverse automotive portfolio, including BMW, MINI, Motorrad, BYD, Ford, Hyundai, Jaguar, Land Rover, Volvo, and a selection of premium pre-owned vehicles from Auto Selection.

As part of the partnership, Sime Motors will provide Perbadanan Stadium Malaysia with two EVs for 24 months to support stadium operations. Additionally, an EV charging station will be installed at the stadium, offering convenient access to EV charging infrastructure for the surrounding community.

Gan said the partnership not only supports Perbadanan Stadium Malaysia’s operational needs with sustainable vehicles but also enhances accessibility for the broader community through EV charging infrastructure. “This initiative aligns with the government’s aim of increasing EV adoption by 2030 and fosters greater awareness and understanding of the benefits of EV ownership for Malaysians,” he added.

Perbadanan Stadium Malaysia CEO Iliyas Jamil noted that the Bukit Jalil National Stadium serves as a key destination for both international and local events, welcoming over one million visitors annually. “Our appeal and accessibility make us the ideal venue to demonstrate the convenience and practicality of EVs, empowering more Malaysians to embrace sustainable lifestyles,” he said.