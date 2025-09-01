South Korea online shopping rises 7.3% in July to record high

SEOUL: South Korea’s online shopping recorded single-digit growth in July, driven by steady demand for food, food delivery services and automobiles.

Shopping in cyberspace gained 7.3% from a year earlier to 23.03 trillion won ($16.5 billion) in July, according to Statistics Korea.

This was the highest level recorded since data collection began in 2017.

Online transactions for food and beverages surged 12.6%, while sales of agricultural, livestock, and fishery products climbed 16.8%. – Bernama-Xinhua