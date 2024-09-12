SunStrong Entertainment embraces new media and advanced technology, launches ToYM

KUALA LUMPUR: SunStrong Entertainment, a Malaysian company known for its social impact films, is diversifying its business to adapt to industry trends by launching Thousands of Years Media (ToYM), a venture aimed at integrating entertainment, education, technology and marketing.

A typical SunStrong Entertainment production is the RM6.75 million Pavane for an Infant, which was shown in Malaysian cinemas recently. The film highlights issues faced by unmarried mothers and abandoned children, showcasing the company’s commitment to tackling underrepresented topics.

SunStrong Entertainment founder and CEO Jment Lim said despite the limited profitability of such ventures, the company continues to prioritise content that raises awareness and contributes to societal betterment.

“Our vision is to bring joy and happiness to the world while addressing important social issues. We believe films can drive meaningful conversations and inspire change,” he said at the grand launch of ToYM today.

He noted that the establishment of ToYM marks SunStrong Entertainment ’s entry into new media and technology.

The venture focuses on four interconnected pillars which are entertainment, education, technology and marketing. By leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and other innovations, SunStrong Entertainment aims to modernise traditional entertainment formats and tap into new revenue streams.

Lim highlighted that key initiatives under the new venture include developing short dramas, managing artists and producing concerts.

“Partnering with universities and production companies to provide training for media professionals in education, building an AI-powered ticketing platform and exploring AI applications in education. Entertainment within the technology segment is important and expanding into live-streaming, short video production, plus the event management to strengthen marketing efforts. We’re building a holistic framework where each pillar supports and drives the others. This integrated approach allows us to innovate rapidly in a competitive market.”

Lim said ToYM has signed a partnership with a software company to develop its first ticketing platform and is in talks to formalise collaborations with educational institutions. “These efforts reflect the company’s commitment to addressing talent gaps and fostering innovation in Malaysia’s creative industries,” he noted.

On the education front, Lim said the company has onboarded memory expert Teo Kim Fu as its first in-house instructor and plans to launch specialised training programmes for future industry talent.

Additionally, he said, ToYM positions itself as a technology-driven venture while SunStrong Entertainment remains committed to its roots in social responsibility.

“During the pandemic, the company donated RM500,000 to hospitals and has continued to sponsor impactful initiatives, including scam prevention campaigns and charity tours. By balancing profitability with purpose, SunStrong Entertainment and its new venture aim to redefine the intersection of entertainment, technology and social impact,” he added.

Looking ahead, with its focus on integrating emerging technologies and fostering talent development, Lim said the company is positioning itself to capitalise on the rapid changes in the entertainment industry. “As we scale our operations, the company’s ability to deliver both meaningful content and innovative solutions will be key to sustaining its growth.”