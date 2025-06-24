Supratechnic appointed official dealer for Honda Marine in Johor, Malacca and Pahang

Supratechnic brand was established in 1968 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore-based Supratechnic Pte Ltd, which USP Group indirectly owns.

Supratechnic (M) Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Singapore mainboard-listed USP Group Ltd, has been appointed as the official dealer for Honda Marine in Johor, Malacca and Pahang, following a strategic partnership agreement with Victormax Sdn Bhd, the official Honda Marine distributor in Malaysia.

Under the dealership agreement, Supratechnic will retail Honda Marine’s high-performance outboard engines, genuine spare parts, marine accessories, and VMTec engine oils in the three states, through its strategically located branches in Muar, Johor, and Kuantan, Pahang.

Supratechnic chief operating officer Lim Boon Sue said Honda Marine is globally respected for its superior durability, performance, and engineering excellence.

“We are delighted to add Honda to our premium portfolio of marine solutions.

“This dealership underscores our commitment to providing our customers with world-class products, backed by outstanding after-sales service and comprehensive warranty support.

“We look forward to further enhancing our leadership in Malaysia’s marine industry through this collaboration,” she said in a statement.

The partnership with Honda Marine strengthens Supratechnic’s capability to offer professional installation, dedicated aftersales support, and robust warranty programs, ensuring customers enjoy an exceptional Honda ownership experience.

The partners will jointly implement marketing campaigns, regional promotional activities, and targeted dealer engagement initiatives to drive increased brand visibility and strengthen market penetration throughout Johor, Malacca, and Pahang.

Victormax general manager Chan Chung Fai said the appointment of Supratechnic as Honda Marine dealer for Pahang, Johor and Malacca marks the beginning of a strategic alliance between two of the most reputable organisations in Malaysia’s marine engine industry.

“The partnership will align our businesses with future trends, sustainability goals and also to achieve long-term objectives of gaining market share and strengthening brand reputation in the region,” he said.

USP Group is Malaysia’s premier distributor of marine engines, hardware, and related maritime services.

This latest dealership complements Supratechnic’s distribution of renowned brands and further strengthens its market leadership and commitment to delivering innovative marine solutions tailored for commercial operators and recreational boaters.