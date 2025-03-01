There’s always something new at Legoland Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: Legoland Malaysia Resort constantly looks at introducing something new every year to boost tourism not only in Johor but in the country, Legoland Malaysia Resort divisional director CS Lim said when outlining the park’s strategy to keep visitors engaged and make return trips.

Legoland Malaysia, which opened its doors in 2012, has been a key player in boosting domestic tourism in Johor, continuously evolving with new offerings. Over the last 12 years, the theme park has expanded with major additions such as the Water Park and Legoland Hotel in 2013, and Sea Life Malaysia in 2019.

From their Miniland model display in 2014, to their Ninjago Live Show in 2015, to the launch of Lego 4D Movie in 2016 and the VR Roller Coaster in 2017, Legoland Malaysia has been consistent in delivering innovative experiences, Lim said.

“Even after the pandemic, we managed to refresh and add new attractions, like Miniland Amazing Malaysia, where guests are invited to discover Malaysia in Lego bricks, and new themed hotel rooms like the Lego Friends Room,” he said in an exclusive interview with SunBiz, stressing the park’s resilience during challenging times.

Looking ahead, Lim said Legoland Malaysia is preparing to unveil more attractions in 2025, including a refreshed Singapore Miniland to reflect the city’s changing skyline.

“At Legoland Malaysia, we are always looking into the future. In 2025, we are excited to unveil a new version of our popular family activity, Build & Test, where visitors can bring their imaginations to life with Lego bricks. There is always something new and exciting for our visitors,” said Lim, teasing on future developments in Legoland.

On the role of theme parks in boosting local economies, he said theme parks such as Legoland Malaysia contribute significantly to the local economy, creating jobs and supporting businesses.

“We attract both domestic and international tourists, and work closely with the state and Malaysian tourism bodies to promote Johor as a must-visit destination. This collaboration has helped put Johor on the map as one of Malaysia’s most visited states,” he remarked.

In 2023, Tourism Malaysia reported a 42.7% increase in domestic tourist arrivals to Johor.

Commenting on this, Lim said Legoland Malaysia’s contribution to this growth is undeniable.

“Many of our visitors come from domestic markets, but we also attract tourists from neighbouring countries like Singapore, Indonesia, and even further afield from places such as Hong Kong and Australia,” he noted, stating that this international pull is a significant factor in the park’s success, complementing the rise in domestic tourism.