TNG Digital rolls out GOfinance within TNG eWallet

KUALA LUMPUR: TNG Digital Sdn Bhd, Malaysia’s largest integrated fintech player has launched GOfinance, an all-in-one financial hub within its TNG eWallet. This innovative hub is designed to drive financial empowerment, giving users comprehensive control over their financial goals and well-being.

TNG Digital CEO Alan Ni said that GOfinance is a significant milestone in their journey to drive financial empowerment in Malaysia.

By leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovation within the TNG eWallet, as well as strategic partnerships, he added they provide users with a comprehensive suite of financial solutions at their fingertips.

Some 5.4 million users use TNG eWallet to manage their finances including insurance and investments.

With GOfinance, the objective is to increase awareness and literacy by enhancing user experience and promoting greater adoption of financial services products available, with the aim to empower Malaysians to confidently take control of their finances.