TOA Paint ramping up production capacity while keeping prices stable

PUTRAJAYA: TOA Paint Products Sdn Bhd, a regional player in the paint and coating industry, is ramping up its production capacity, with its Nilai, Negeri Sembilan, plant expected to produce up to two million gallons annually.

Country manager Thomas Lai said the expansion comes as the company seeks to meet increasing market demand while maintaining cost efficiency.

Despite rising raw material prices, he said, TOA Paint has committed to keeping prices stable throughout 2025, focusing on internal cost optimisations rather than passing the burden onto consumers.

“Our group treasury actively manages forex risks daily, ensuring that despite currency fluctuations in Southeast Asia, our overall product gross profit margin remains strong,” he told SunBiz following the launch of TOA Paint’s new product line recently.

Lai said TOA Paint is diversifying its product portfolio. “The company confirmed plans to introduce new products every year, potentially expanding into categories beyond paints and coatings, such as adhesives and industrial chemicals.”

TOA Paint has established itself as the market leader in Thailand and is now looking to expand its dominance across Southeast Asia, he said.

“With a strong presence in key regional markets, the company is strategically investing in innovation, sustainability and advanced manufacturing capabilities to strengthen its competitive edge. As demand for high-performance and eco-friendly coatings rises, TOA is well positioned to capture new growth opportunities,” he added.

Lai highlighted that sustainability remains a core focus for TOA Paint, which is making efforts to incorporate eco-friendly raw materials, reduce volatile organic compound emissions and improve energy efficiency across its operations.

“These initiatives align with global trends favouring greener construction materials and sustainable industrial practices.

“The company is also actively engaged in corporate social responsibility programmes, supporting local communities through skill development initiatives and education on environmentally responsible painting solutions,” he said.

Additionally, TOA Paint is expanding its offerings in marine coatings, a crucial segment in the shipping and offshore industries.

Lai said the company’s newly developed marine paint products are designed to reduce maintenance costs, enhance fuel efficiency and minimise environmental impact by lowering carbon emissions. “As stricter regulations drive demand for sustainable maritime solutions, TOA Paint’s innovations in this sector position it as a key player in the future of eco-conscious coatings.”

TOA Paint also focuses on educating consumers about proper marine paint applications, ensuring that users maximise the lifespan and effectiveness of their coatings, Lai disclosed.

“While our marine paint products are designed for a wide range of vessels, including fishing boats, yachts, and catamarans, many customers lack awareness of essential anti-fouling techniques. By providing guidance on correct application methods, TOA aims to enhance product performance, reduce maintenance costs, and support sustainable marine practices.”

Lai said TOA Paint’s localised research and development (R&D) teams provide a competitive edge over global brands, allowing the company to develop products that cater to regional climate conditions, customer preferences, and regulatory requirements. “By having R&D teams based in key markets across Southeast Asia, TOA can quickly adapt formulations to suit varying levels of humidity, temperature, and environmental factors that affect paint performance.”

In addition, the company’s deep understanding of local market dynamics allows it to outmanoeuvre global competitors, according to Lai.

He said competitors often rely on standardised formulations that may not be as effective in Southeast Asia’s diverse conditions.

“By continuing to invest in localised innovation, TOA strengthens its position as a dominant regional player while reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and performance-driven solutions,” Lai added.