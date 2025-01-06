U Mobile appoints CIMB as coordinator, lead arranger of up to RM4b financing for 5G rollout

PETALING JAYA: U Mobile has appointed CIMB as the company’s loan coordinator and mandated lead arranger to facilitate and arrange financing of up to RM4 billion to support the nationwide deployment of its cutting-edge 5G network infrastructure.

As part of the arrangement, CIMB intends to participate in the financing of at least RM1.5 billion with the balance to be syndicated among other financial institutions.

The appointment was formalised at a signing ceremony in Kuala Lumpur on Friday. The financing will fund U Mobile’s capital expenditure (capex) to accelerate the rollout of its Next Gen 5G network, which aims to achieve 80% coverage of populated areas by July 2026.

The agreement was signed by U Mobile CEO Wong Heang Tuck and CIMB Group CEO of wholesale banking Chu Kok Wei, witnessed by U Mobile chief financial officer Sandy Tsang and CIMB head of corporate and public sector coverage Denise Wong.

“U Mobile is pleased to deepen our partnership with CIMB through this significant arrangement. CIMB shares our commitment to driving Malaysia’s digital economy forward through connectivity and innovation,” Heang Tuck said in a statement.

“Partnering with a strong financial institution like CIMB demonstrates our ability in executing our capex programme efficiently. Their confidence in our financial discipline and growth trajectory reinforces our ability to deliver an enterprise-grade 5G network that is fast, scalable, and impactful for both businesses and consumers,” he added.

Chu said, “CIMB is pleased to partner with U Mobile on this strategic initiative to accelerate 5G coverage across Malaysia. This next-generation network will be a key catalyst not only in boosting social connectivity and economic inclusion across Malaysia, but positions Malaysia as a key enabler of Asean’s digital economy.

“As a key financial institution in Malaysia and the region, we are grateful for the opportunity to continue leveraging our financial expertise, entrenched experience and strong business networks to spur U Mobile’s growth in its national ambitions and Malaysia’s broader digital transformation.”

This milestone underscores U Mobile’s continued momentum as the nation’s newest 5G network provider, spurring digital connectivity and innovation, solidifying Malaysia’s digital ambitions.