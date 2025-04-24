U Mobile appoints CT Sabah as 5G fibre leasing partner

KUALA LUMPUR: U Mobile Sdn Bhd has signed a term sheet agreement to appoint Celcom Timur Sabah (CT Sabah) to deploy 5G leased circuits in Sabah and the Federal Territory of Labuan.

In a statement today, U Mobile said that upon finalisation of the definitive agreement, the company will tap into CT Sabah’s robust fibre infrastructure to support and accelerate its upcoming 5G rollout in the region.

“As part of the agreement, CT Sabah will upgrade its existing 4G leased circuit sites to 5G and develop additional new leased circuit sites to meet U Mobile’s requirements as the nation’s newest 5G network provider.

“U Mobile will benefit from CT Sabah’s extensive fibre network, which spans over 10,000 kilometres across Sabah and Labuan, ensuring strong, stable and high-capacity connectivity for both enterprises and consumers in the region,” it said.

U Mobile chief technology officer Woon Ooi Yuen said the company is committed to accelerating 5G coverage nationwide.

“With CT Sabah onboard, it further strengthens our ability to meet rollout goals and deliver a superior 5G experience that is highly reliable, supports massive capacity and delivers ultra-fast speeds to benefit enterprises and consumers across Malaysia.

“U Mobile is ready to play an even greater role in narrowing the digital divide, aligning to national ambitions of making Malaysia a high-income digital nation,” he said.

Meanwhile, CT Sabah CEO Zurinah Hanafiah said that her company is committed to advancing digital connectivity in Sabah and Labuan.

“We view the 5G rollout as a critical step toward unlocking new opportunities for the region, and this initiative will help digital transformation, drive economic growth, and improve the quality of life for communities.

“Our partnership with U Mobile is a key enabler in this effort, and we are proud to support their 5G expansion by delivering robust and reliable fibre infrastructure,” she added. – Bernama