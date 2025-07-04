U Mobile names EdgePoint as a preferred 5G in-building coverage infrastructure partner

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s next-generation 5G network provider U Mobile Sdn Bhd has signed a memorandum of understanding with EdgePoint Infrastructure Sdn Bhd, a leading Asean-based independent telecommunications infrastructure company, to accelerate U Mobile’s upcoming rollout of 5G across the country.

In a joint statement today, it said this latest collaboration would see EdgePoint become one of U Mobile’s preferred 5G in-building coverage (IBC) infrastructure partners.

“As part of this partnership, both parties will work closely on 5G IBC deployment, as well as focusing on developing and deploying the most suitable solutions tailored to each site, enhancing network performance and user experience.

“Additionally, both parties will collaborate to deliver a cost-effective and rapid rollout,” it said.

U Mobile said the collaboration aims to accelerate the rollout of 5G technology, ensuring seamless connectivity and coverage across key locations while addressing the evolving needs of both consumers and businesses.

The partnership would also involve offering solutions for connectivity enhancement, resulting in faster data speeds, ultra-low latency, and seamless integration of cutting-edge technologies and applications like artificial intelligence, smart cities and autonomous systems.

Besides, both companies would identify opportunities for future expansion and innovation in 5G IBC solutions. – Bernsma