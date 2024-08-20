Unique Fire announces strong first quarter results for financial year 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Unique Fire Holdings Berhad, a provider of fire protection systems and equipment, reported a strong start to the financial year ending March 31, 2025 (Q1FYE2025), with significant growth in revenue and profitability.

For Q1FYE2025, Unique Fire recorded a revenue of RM26.0 million, representing an 18.1% increase from RM22.1 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The robust revenue growth was primarily driven by increased demand from the construction and property development sectors as a result of the commencement of new projects.

The profit before taxation (PBT) also experienced a substantial increase of 57.8% to RM2.8 million for Q1FYE2025, compared to RM1.9 million in the previous year.

After accounting for income tax expenses, the Group achieved a profit after tax (PAT) of RM2.1 million, marking a significant 73.3% increase from RM1.2 million in the corresponding quarter of last year.

The substantial improvement in PBT and PAT was primarily driven by the strong revenue performance and improved cost control measures, especially in the procurement of materials and trading goods. Earnings per share, in turn, was 0.53 sen, a notable improvement from 0.30 sen recorded in the same quarter last year.

Unique Fire managing director Liew Sen Hoi said, “We are delighted to report such a strong performance in the first quarter of FYE2025. Our unwavering dedication to innovation, quality and customer satisfaction will continue to underpin our on-going sustainable growth strategy. It was recently reported that the value of work done in Malaysia’s construction sector grew by 20% to almost RM39 billion in the second quarter of 2024, driven by positive momentum in all sub-sectors. We believe this strong growth momentum will persist for the rest of the year. As such, we anticipate significant opportunities for our business.”

Recognising the long-term advantages and prospects, he added they have purchased a double-storey factory in Penang to serve as their sales office and warehouse, during the quarter.

He said this strategic move replaces their previous plan to lease and further strengthens their northern Peninsular foothold.

“We are also excited to have announced our collaboration with Shanghai Mosafe Equipment Co Ltd to manufacture and distribute fire sprinklers globally. With the expansion of our product range and market reach, we can better solidify our position as a leader in providing innovative and comprehensive product solutions to our customers worldwide,” said Liew.