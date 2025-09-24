Xamble launches academy to scale region’s creator economy

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia-based Xamble Group Ltd has launched the Xamble Academy, a new initiative aimed at professionalising the region’s creator economy and boosting growth for both creators and brands.

Following the rollout of the Xamble Creators platform earlier this year, the academy marks the next phase of the company’s strategy to build a trusted ecosystem for digital entrepreneurs.

Content is delivered through offline workshops, online videos, and bite-sized modules on social channels, the company stated.

Xamble is a leading Malaysian influencer marketing and social commerce group in Southeast Asia.

The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. Its majority shareholder is Ganesh Kumar Bangah, often referred to within the industry as ‘the Bill Gates of Malaysia’.

Its platform serves as the central marketplace, that connects brands with influencers and enabling campaign management, performance tracking, and social commerce transactions at scale across Malaysia and Southeast Asia.

Xamble said the academy strengthens its ecosystem in three ways: empowering creators to grow audiences and monetise content, providing brands with a pool of trained, certified creators able to deliver measurable outcomes and scaling its competitive advantage across Southeast Asia.

“By combining education, technology and community, Xamble is building on the foundation of a professional and trusted creator economy in Southeast Asia. We see the academy as a launchpad for the next generation of digital entrepreneurs,” said its CEO Jason Thoe.

Since its pilot phase, more than 2,000 creators with a combined following of 2.6 million have engaged with the content. Topics range from personal branding and social media growth tactics to AI-enabled content creation and affiliate marketing.

Xamble is also partnering with educational institutions to support creator development, citing strong early demand.

They include Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM), GlobalNxt University and Suma Digital College, extending the academy’s reach to graduates, working professionals and digital marketing students who are keen to grow as creators and earn extra income.