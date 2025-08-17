YCH Fusionaris RM500 mil investment boosts Malaysia’s logistics hub

KUALA LUMPUR: Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz (pic) highlighted the significance of YCH Fusionaris Sdn Bhd’s RM500 million investment in Bandar Bukit Raja, Klang.

He stated that this strategic move confirms the realisation of Malaysia’s investment potential.

The investment originated from opportunities identified during a trade mission to Singapore.

“This investment will not only elevate Malaysia’s position as a regional supply chain hub, but it will also create 100 new job opportunities for local citizens,“ Zafrul said in a post on X.

He emphasised YCH’s collaboration with local logistics partners to enhance the domestic business ecosystem.

“This is clear proof that every initiative under the MADANI Government is a starting step that leads to high-impact investments - for the advancement of our economy and technology!” he added.

Zafrul underscored the transformation of potential into tangible economic progress. - Bernama