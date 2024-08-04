Alibaba Cloud launches features, services to make AI more accessible worldwide

PETALING JAYA: Alibaba Group through its digital technology and intelligence arm, Alibaba Cloud, announced the availability of a series of innovative product features and services for international customers, to reduce artificial intelligence (AI) process complexity for customers worldwide.

According to Alibaba Cloud Intelligence (international business) president Selina Yuan, cloud infrastructure is poised to be the key cornerstone for the future of AI and the group is committed to ensuring that the foundation for AI development remains affordable.

“As a cloud service provider committed to facilitating customers’ long-term growth, Alibaba Cloud is dedicated to making AI more accessible in terms of cost efficiency, availability of proven technologies, and more,” she said during the Alibaba Cloud Spring Launch virtual conference today.

Yuan explained that to lower the threshold of leveraging AI, the company also introduced a managed large language models (LLM) service to offer access to specialised experts dedicated to streamlining the integration and operation of LLM across both the model architecture and cloud infrastructure.

“This enables businesses to concentrate on leveraging the business value of LLMs without the complexities of technical implementation,” she said.

Moreover, PAI-Lingjun intelligent computing service, an AI computing platform provides full-process AI engineering capabilities, including AI development, training, role management and computing resource management.

In addition, its AI-driven sustainability solution, Energy Expert, has enhanced its functionalities with the introduction of an open Application Programming Interface service, which now offers carbon micro-services and energy micro-services, fully developed using LLM capabilities and domain-specific knowledge.

Yuan noted that during its summit last year, it had rolled out Alibaba cloud globalisation strategies, which included tactful innovation and its vision of N3 (Next, Neo and Nexus).

“Standing at the point of 2024 is for us to embrace N3, by injecting a new spirit powered by AI,” she said.

Currently, Alibaba Cloud operates 89 availability zones in 30 regions globally, supporting over four million customers worldwide. In the Gartner Report Market Share: IT Services, Worldwide 2022 released in 2023, Alibaba is the world’s third leading and Asia-Pacific’s leading Infrastructure as a service provider.