Police deny viral claims of robbery on family in Bangi

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have denied allegations circulating on social media about a robbery and assault on a family in Bangi, near here.

Kajang district police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said a viral social media post containing a police report and screenshots of conversations related to the incident was detected around 1 pm today.

“Checks revealed that no report had been filed regarding the incident,” he said in a statement.

However, Naazron said police had received a report at 12.37 am yesterday (Feb 22) from a food delivery rider who claimed he was attacked and nearly robbed by four men in a Perodua Bezza.

According to him, the 18-year-old motorcyclist, who was riding along Jalan Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) Bangi from Bandar Seri Putra to Teras Jernang, had been intercepted by the vehicle involved.

“The complainant, fearing he was about to be robbed, attempted to flee on his motorcycle. One of the suspects struck him on the head, but he managed to escape.

“There was no loss of property in the incident, but the victim sustained minor injuries and bruises on his forehead from the assault,” he said.

Naazron said the cases were being investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

He urged anyone with information on the incident to contact the nearest police station or the investigating officer Insp Afiq Rifdi Mohd Azmi, at 011-29667474.

Earlier, a copy of the police report on the alleged robbery and assault involving a family by suspects in a Perodua Bezza went viral on social media.

In a separate case, police dismissed allegations that a construction worker was assaulted by ‘gangsters’ at a construction site in Subang Jaya, following viral social media posts yesterday.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said a foreign construction worker lodged a report yesterday, claiming he was pushed by a local man.

He said preliminary investigations found that the incident occurred last Friday around 4 pm when the foreign worker and about 10 colleagues were demanding payment for their three months’ unpaid salary.

“At that time, a local man told the complainant and his friends not to cause a commotion at the construction site and asked them to leave the area.

“There was a shoving incident between the two parties during the discussion, but other workers intervened to diffuse the situation,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Azlan said the incident did not involve an attack by gang members, as alleged on social media, and the case was being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code.

A video that went viral on social media yesterday showed a heated exchange between a group of individuals, including foreigners, who claimed they were not paid and were attacked by gang members.