ASN announces total payout of RM2 billion for ASB 2 and ASM

PETALING JAYA: Permodalan Nasional Bhd’s (PNB) wholly owned unit trust management company, Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd (ASNB) today announced a total income distribution payout of RM2 billion for the financial year ending March 31, 2024 for two fixed price funds – Amanah Saham Bumiputera 2 (ASB 2) and Amanah Saham Malaysia (ASM).

ASB 2 declared a total income distribution payout of RM0.67 billion, equivalent to 5.25 sen per unit to 552,297 unitholders who currently own 12.73 billion units and ASM declared a total income distribution payout of RM1.33 billion, which is equivalent to 4.75 sen per unit to 699,807 unitholders with 28.05 billion units.

As of March 25, 2024, ASB 2 recorded a net realised income of RM659.95 million, whilst ASM recorded RM1,416.01 million.

Both funds have sourced their earnings from realised gains and dividend income from both local and global equity investments, amid volatile backdrop of elevated inflation and growing economic downturn concerns. The funds are also reaping the rewards of diversification into other asset classes such as real estate and private investment, with a greater emphasis on fixed income which provides stable recurring income to the funds.

The distributions of ASB 2 and ASM translate to total returns of 5.25% and 4.75% respectively, both outperforming the benchmark of Maybank’s 12-month fixed deposit at 2.84% by 241 basis points for ASB 2 and 191 basis points for ASM.

The computation of income distribution for ASB 2 and ASM is based on the average minimum monthly balance held throughout the financial year of each fund. The distribution declared by these funds will be automatically reinvested into unitholders’ accounts on April 1, 2024.

Transactions for ASB 2 and ASM at ASNB branches and agents, including all online channels and internet banking, will be suspended from today to Sunday to facilitate the computation of the income distribution.