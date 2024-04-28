Anwar meets Jordan PM, emphasises support for Palestine recognition at UN

RIYADH: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasised the crucial need to support Palestinian state recognition at the United Nations (UN) during his meeting with Jordanian counterpart Bisher Hani Al-Khasawneh on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Special Meeting here today.

In the 20-minute meeting that began at 2.05 pm (local time), Anwar also underscored the need to hold Israel accountable for its atrocities in Palestine.

The Prime Minister also expressed Malaysia’s gratitude to Jordan for its crucial role in providing humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people.

On April 19, the United States vetoed a UN proposal to recognise Palestine in a Security Council vote, thereby directly opposing full Palestinian membership in the organisation.

On Malaysia-Jordan bilateral relations, Anwar expressed appreciation for the invitation from King Abdullah II of Jordan to visit the Middle East country later this year.

Anwar also reiterated his intention to attend the First Joint Trade Committee Meeting in the first quarter of 2025, postponed from 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both nations agreed to expand cooperation in various fields, particularly in bilateral trade, which currently amounts to US$263 million (RM1.25 billion).

Malaysia also proposed a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on culture, arts and heritage in the tourism sector.

The prime ministers also agreed to explore cooperation in Islamic trade financing services, as well as in Syariah expertise, research and banking law to delve into new areas such as innovation, fintech and sustainability.

Malaysia and Jordan also agreed to strengthen defence cooperation.

The leaders also discussed several other topics including education, trade, investment, tourism, Islamic banking and health.

