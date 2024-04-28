Ramasamy told to take responsibility if KKB voters elect wrong leader

HULU SELANGOR: The chairman of the United Rights of Malaysian Party (Urimai) must take responsibility if the people in the Kuala Kubu Baharu (KKB) state constituency elect an ‘inappropriate’ leader in the upcoming by-election to drive development in the area.

Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk R. Ramanan, also PKR Deputy Information chief, said that if the campaign is successful, the former Penang Deputy Chief Minister will have to face the constituents when problems arise.

“Would Ramasamy help the constituents if the elected assemblyman (not a Unity Government’s candidate) could not help them?

“Because I often see those elected giving excuses – that they are not the state government, they don’t have allocations (so) they cannot help. I would like to ask if Ramasamy would help them then?” he told reporters after today’s Sembang Santai Vanakam MADANI, a get-together with the KKB residents.

It was reported that Ramasamy had started his campaign trail, urging the voters to reject Pakatan Harapan (PH).

The KKB by-election, the nomination of which was yesterday, sees a four-cornered fight among candidates from Pakatan Harapan (PH), Perikatan Nasional (PN), Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM) and an Independent candidate.

The by-election is being held due to the demise of its incumbent, Lee Kee Hiong, 58, from the DAP, on March 21 due to cancer.

Early voting is on May 7, and polling is on May 11.

On Vanakam MADANI, Ramanan said it was held to provide information to the Indian community and allow them to share their views with the Unity Government directly.

