BAuto registers higher nine-month pre-tax profit of RM358.6 million

PETALING JAYA: Bermaz Auto Bhd (BAuto) reported lower group revenue and profit before tax of RM896.5 million and RM95.1 million respectively for its third quarter ended Jan 31, 2024 (Q3’24), compared to the preceding year’s RM976 million and RM115.5 million, respectively.

The lower group revenue of RM79.5 million, a decrease of 8.1%, was mainly due to lower sales volume and change in sales mix from the domestic operations of its Mazda marque.

In line with the decrease in the group revenue and a lower profit contribution from its associate company, Mazda Malaysia Sdn Bhd, due to lower production volume, the group’s profit before tax fell by RM20.4 million or 17.7% compared to the preceding year’s corresponding quarter.

For the nine months period ended Jan 31, 2024, the group reported higher revenue and profit before tax of RM2.99 billion and RM358.6 million respectively, compared to RM2.48 billion and RM281.7 million respectively in the preceding year’s corresponding period.

The increase in group revenue of RM516.9 million, a jump of 20.9%, was mainly attributable to higher sales volume from the domestic operations of its Mazda marque, especially the Mazda CX-30 CKD model, which continued to register high sales volume since its launch in March 2023.

The group’s profit before tax improved by RM76.9 million or 27.3% compared to the preceding year’s corresponding period mainly due to higher sales volume from the domestic operations of its Mazda marque.

BAuto’s board has approved and declared a third interim dividend of 4.25 sen single-tier dividend per share in respect of the financial year ending April 30, 2024 (preceding year’s corresponding quarter ended Jan 31, 2023: 4.5 sen single-tier dividend per share). The entitlement date is April 18, 2024 and is payable on May 3, 2024. This brings the total dividend declared for the financial period ended Jan 31, 2024 to 14.25 sen, compared to 11 sen in the previous year’s corresponding period.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the board anticipates the performance of the group to remain positive for the financial year ending April 30, 2024.