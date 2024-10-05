Malaysia ready to strengthen ties with S’pore under incoming PM Lawrence Wong - Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is ready to continue strengthening relations with Singapore under its incoming prime minister Lawrence Wong, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a Facebook post today, Anwar said Malaysia’s readiness reflects the positive sentiment expressed by Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who hopes to see the close relationship between the two countries continue to flourish under Wong’s leadership.

Anwar said that Singapore’s hope was conveyed by Lee when he received a phone call from his Singaporean counterpart after the inauguration of the Malaysia Artificial Intelligence Nexus 2024.

“PM Lee officially informed me that he will be handing over the reins to Lawrence Wong next week and expressed his desire to see the close Malaysia-Singapore relationship continue to thrive under the new leadership.

“I welcome PM Lee’s wish and am ready to continue strengthening Malaysia-Singapore relations under Lawrence’s leadership,“ he said.

Anwar added that he had the opportunity to invite Lee and his wife, Ho Ching, to visit Malaysia soon.

According to Anwar, both he and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, highly value the close personal relationship with Lee and Ho Ching.

“Our conversations in every meeting are always grounded in a friend-to-friend approach.

“All the best, my friend. May a bright future continue to await Malaysia and Singapore, God willing,“ he said.

Wong, who is currently Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, will take over as Singapore’s Prime Minister from Lee on May 15.