Berjaya Air eyes 6% year-on-year revenue growth with new aircraft, destinations

KUALA LUMPUR: Berjaya Land Bhd’s aviation arm, Berjaya Air Sdn Bhd (BAir), is aiming for a six per cent revenue growth year-on-year in the next five years, supported by two new turboprop aircraft, capacity expansion and possible new routes both in Malaysia and the region.

Speaking to Bernama, BAir general manager Mohd Amri Mohd Akib said the carrier is considering capacity expansion, particularly to destinations where Berjaya owns resorts such as Langkawi and Penang.

“This expansion is part of our three-year plan,” he said, adding that BAir is also looking at Koh Samui, Thailand, as a potential destination for its service.

Mohd Amri said he is confident with the prospects as the company remains a non-schedule carrier, which makes it niche and agile as an operator.

BAir latest service sector is from Seletar Airport in Singapore to The Taaras Beach & Spa Resort, Redang.

He said Redang Island has huge potential to grow as a holiday destination due to its premium resorts with pristine beaches, and attractions such as turtle sightings and water sports.

“Additionally, enhanced connectivity, including seamless flights to and from Singapore, opens up possibilities for more international transit, potentially attracting visitors from various parts of the world,” said Mohd Amri.

Commenting on the new fleet, he said two new VIP-configured ATR 72-600 aircraft are scheduled for delivery in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

“These planes are perfectly suited for accessing island airports and destinations which are not easily reachable via regular commercial flights,” Mohd Amri said.