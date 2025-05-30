Falling for Manila’s cultural whirlwind

theSun deep dives into capital where every street corner tells stories

AFTER a sun-soaked getaway in Boracay, our group of Malaysian influencers and media representatives packed away the beachwear (temporarily) and traded it for sneakers and cultural curiosity as we flew back to the capital city of the Philippines: Manila. We checked in at Bay Prime Hotel, our comfortable base in the capital. Strategically located and refreshingly modern, it provided a cozy spot to recharge between Manila’s many adventures. Our reintroduction to city life came with a hearty lunch at Mang Inasal grilled chicken, unlimited rice and a welcome reunion with air-conditioning. Then, it was off to explore. First stop: Venice Grand Canal Mall. With pastel buildings, arched bridges and gondolas serenely floating past coffee shops, it felt like we had stepped into a Manila-meets-Milan mashup. While no one sprang for the gondola ride, we took enough photos to pass as Italian travellers.

From there, we tackled the Mall of Asia, a retail behemoth packed with shops, stalls, snacks and enough square footage to tire out even the most seasoned mall rats. Some dashed for last-minute souvenirs, others found comfort in bubble tea and snack stalls. Dinner that night was a grand affair at Solaire Hotel, where the buffet was an edible map of international flavours. Surrounded by glitzy interiors, we ate like royalty, if not more. The next morning, we traded skyscrapers for greenery and set off for San Pablo in Laguna, a countryside retreat where heritage meets hospitality. We arrived at Casa San Pablo, where a coconut culinary demonstration was underway. While we did not participate hands-on, watching locals prepare dishes using freshly grated coconut gave us a newfound appreciation for the depth of Filipino cooking.

Countryside calm, Filipino soul Our next stop: Villa Escudero. A carabao-drawn (water buffaloes) cart escorted us through lush grounds, serenaded by live acoustic music. Lunch was unlike anything we had experienced served at the base of Labasin Falls, ankle-deep in cool flowing water, with traditional dishes on banana leaves. Post-lunch, we gave bamboo rafting a try. Some of us drifted gracefully across the shallow stream, while others had a more interpretive paddling technique. Still, nobody fell in and that is a success in our book. A visit to the plantation’s private museum followed. Housed in a repurposed church, it displayed a range of colonial-era artefacts and religious relics that offered a window into the country’s layered history. Back in Manila, we had dinner at Kashmir Restaurant, where rich curries and warm naan provided a delicious detour from our seafood-filled days.

Our final day began in Quiapo. Muslim group members visited the Golden Mosque, while others explored the bustling area outside Quiapo Church. It was a sensory carnival – prayer candles, herbal medicines, fortune tellers and bargain stalls side by side. Lunch at Singing Cooks and Waiters was a performance and a half. Between spoonfuls of adobo and spring rolls, our servers serenaded us with pop songs and ballads, tambourines and all. It was campy, catchy and impossible not to enjoy. In the afternoon, we entered Intramuros, Manila’s walled city. We explored Fort Santiago, San Agustin Church, Casa Manila and Manila Cathedral, each offering a distinct lens into The Philippines’s colonial past. Some of us opted for kalesa rides (horse-drawn carriages), while others walked the cobbled paths and soaked in every mural and street corner. For our final dinner, we headed to Buffet 101. As expected, we went back for seconds, thirds and shameless desserts. After five days of unforgettable food and even more unforgettable company, it was the perfect way to say farewell.

Farewell, but not goodbye If Boracay was the Philippines’s laid-back charm, Manila was its bold, beating heart. In five days, we saw how history and hustle live side by side from cobbled alleys to food-court karaoke. In Manila, we were swept into a whirlwind of flavours, sights and stories. It is a place where malls can look like Italy, streets can smell like barbeque and museums are housed in old churches. History is around every corner and so is a stall selling something delicious. What really stood out? The people. Everywhere we went, we were met with warmth, humour and genuine hospitality. Whether it was the staff who greeted us with “Mabuhay” or the singing waiters who made us laugh until our stomachs hurt, there was a constant feeling of being welcome.