Berjaya Food Trading brings Vietnam’s Star Kombucha to Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Food Trading Sdn Bhd (BFT), a wholly owned subsidiary of Berjaya Food Bhd, is renowned for its extensive line-up of products including Joybean soymilk and ready-to-eat range, Dilmah iced tea ready-to-drink, Australia Manuka honey drink and Kelava plant-based ice cream.

BFT is now making waves in its beverage division with the introduction of Star Kombucha. This premium kombucha brand, originated from Vietnam, has been officially launched in Malaysia, offering a refreshing and healthier alternative to cater to the Malaysian palate.

For stringent quality control, Star Kombucha is brewed at a state-of-the-art facility using organic black and green teas, raw sugarcane, fresh fruits and US Food and Drug Administration-certified Scoby (symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast). It is delicately brewed for 30 days in small batches with all natural, finest ingredients available in the world, offering a lightly carbonated kombucha, making it suitable for consumers across all segments.

Additionally, Star Kombucha is halal certified by Jakim, catering to a diverse range of consumers.

In 2023, kombucha earned recognition from the Aurora International Taste Challenge for its consistent taste profile and harmonious blend with real fruit juice. Star Kombucha contains naturally occurring sugar from fresh fruits, resulting in a subtly sweet kombucha with just 8g of sugar per serving.

As a natural, fermented drink, Star Kombucha offers more than just refreshment. It is rich in probiotics and antioxidants, making it an ideal choice for digestive health, immune system support, and weight management. Simply grab and go to enjoy the diverse health benefits it provides.

“We are thrilled to introduce Star Kombucha to Malaysia, providing Malaysians with a premium kombucha experience,” said Berjaya Food Trading general manager Nicholas Nyeow. “Malaysians are increasingly focusing on healthier lifestyles and holistic well-being. With its unique flavour, adherence to high-quality standards, and a commitment to wellness, Star Kombucha is poised to become a favourite in the market.”

Star Kombucha presents a selection of flavours thoughtfully crafted to appeal to the Malaysian taste buds, including blueberry, mango, passionfruit and lychee. Indulge in the distinctive and invigorating taste of each variant, priced between RM8.90 and RM 9.90 per can, ensuring an affordable choice for everyone.

Adding to its appeal, Star Kombucha comes in 90% recyclable aluminium cans, making it an eco-friendly choice for consumers. It is available in leading supermarkets and major convenience stores nationwide such as Aeon, Aeon BiG, Aeon MaxValu, BIG, Emart24, Isetan, Kenny Rogers Roasters, Pandamart, Paris Baguette, 7-Eleven, Starbucks, Village Grocer and others.