Libyan war crimes suspect arrested in Germany for Mitiga prison atrocities

THE HAGUE: German authorities have detained a Libyan war crimes suspect accused of overseeing systematic torture and abuse at Mitiga prison, the International Criminal Court confirmed on Friday.

Khaled Mohamed Ali Al Hishri, allegedly a senior official in the Special Deterrence Force militia, was arrested on Wednesday and remains in German custody pending legal proceedings.

The ICC alleges Al Hishri committed war crimes and crimes against humanity, including murder, rape, and torture, between 2015 and 2020 while managing Mitiga prison.

Prosecutors describe the facility as Libya’s largest detention center in the west, where thousands endured brutal interrogations, unsanitary conditions, and sexual violence.

The arrest comes amid heightened scrutiny of the ICC, which faces U.S. sanctions over its warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding alleged war crimes in Gaza. Several European states, including Germany, have criticized the move.

Meanwhile, ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan remains on leave pending a UN investigation into sexual misconduct claims, which he denies.

In a statement, the ICC prosecutor’s office said it expects Al Hishri’s transfer to The Hague and is prepared for trial.

“This development is crucial amid global accountability challenges and turmoil at the ICC,“ said Kip Hale, a UN war crimes investigator. “Most importantly, it offers hope for Mitiga’s victims.”

Earlier this year, Italy arrested another Libyan suspect, Osama Elmasry Njeem, but controversially returned him to Tripoli, citing errors in the warrant.

The decision triggered political backlash and a legal probe into Italian officials.

The ICC has investigated Libya’s civil war crimes since 2011 under a UN Security Council mandate. - Reuters