Berjaya’s Vincent Tan to be conferred ‘2023 Malaysia Real Estate Personality of the Year’ award

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Corporation Bhd founder and adviser Tan Sri Vincent Tan is to receive the prestigious award “2023 Malaysia Real Estate Personality of the Year’ tomorrow night at the 10th PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia with iProperty at The Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur.

The award is being conferred on Tan for his remarkable achievements and contributions to the Malaysian real estate sector.

Tan, a visionary entrepreneur, has been instrumental in transforming Berjaya Corporation into a diversified Malaysian conglomerate listed on Bursa Malaysia Securities. His entrepreneurial skills and leadership have been pivotal in the growth of the corporation, which now employs over 40,000 people worldwide and boasts revenue exceeding RM33.4 billion.

His business acumen is evident in his success in bringing the McDonald’s franchise to Malaysia in the 1980s and introducing other international food and beverage franchises to the country. Tan’s diverse business empire spans property development and investment, hotels and resorts, gaming, financial services, and much more.

Currently serving as the adviser of Berjaya Corporation, Tan holds various leadership positions across the group, contributing significantly to its ongoing success and innovation.

Tan has a strong conviction in continuing to invest in Malaysian real estate because he believes in the potential and growth opportunities it offers. According to him, Malaysia has a thriving real estate market with a strong economy and a growing population.

These factors, Tan remarked, make it an attractive investment destination.

“With an increasing population, comes forth the demand for housing and affordable homes, especially from those who fall below the national median income level. As long as there is a need to provide shelter and security, I will continue to push through projects that will benefit the communities,” he said.