Capital A accelerates sustainability focus, records efficiency gains

PETALING JAYA: In its first standalone sustainability report, Capital A Bhd announced that in 2023, AirAsia’s carbon intensity metrics dipped below 2019 levels as its fleet strength returned to 75%.

With load factors rising to a high of 88%, AirAsia maintained an on-time-performance score of 77%, helping boost its Net Promoter Score to 52 from 36 in 2022.

In its environmental highlights, the group said its carbon emissions per available seat kilometre of 64.4 and carbon emissions per revenue passenger kilometre were its lowest yet. This is in large part due to the implementation of operational efficiency measures which delivered total carbon avoidance of 129,469 tonnes, equivalent to savings of 41,000 tonnes in fuel and US$40 million (RM189.5 million) in fuel costs.

Capital A chief sustainability officer Yap Mun Ching said, “In 2023, we appointed Tan Sri Jemilah Mahmood and Dr. Veerathai Santiprabhob as sustainability advisers for our Aviation Business and welcome their stewardship as we accelerate our sustainability focus at Capital A and AirAsia.

“This was the first year since 2019 that all AirAsia airlines have been able to fly uninterrupted by lockdowns. Getting aircraft that have been mothballed for two to three years back into tip-top shape remains challenging given a continued global shortage of skilled manpower, parts and maintenance slots. However, our aviation business units – AirAsia, ADE and GTR – have all put in phenomenal effort, which we can now confirm with our results. ”

Looking ahead, she said Capital A remains committed to raising the sustainability bar.

“Among others, we will be pursuing regulatory approvals for Corsia (Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation) offset management, regional expansion of our aviation sustainability campaign, and incorporating renewable energy at ADE’s maintenance facilities. At AirAsia Foundation, we look forward to expanding our partnerships for sustainable travel,” she added.