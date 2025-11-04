KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia as the ASEAN Chairman this year has successfully managed and organised all the conferences or related meetings held so far, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister said the two latest meetings organised had produced a joint approach among ASEAN countries, including in facing the issue of tariffs imposed by the United States (US).

“We have two sessions this week, first with the Trade and Investment Ministers (ASEAN) who decided (to) jointly face tariffs, Alhamdulillah we see the consensus, we do not agree with the tariffs imposed. Now it has calmed down for a while. But we are taking a joint approach.

“Then, yesterday with the ASEAN Finance Ministers, everyone was present and gave the same view, this is good progress. From the two conferences held, namely the Trade and Investment Ministers and the Finance Ministers and the Governors of the ASEAN Central Banks, it appeared the arrangements were well implemented,” he said.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said this when met after performing Friday prayers at the Al-Syakirin Mosque here, today.

Yesterday, the 12th ASEAN Finance Ministers and Governors Meeting (AFMGM) ended in an effort to strengthen financial integration and cooperation in the region.

The meeting discussed major economic developments, reviewed financial progress and central bank cooperation and reaffirmed the joint commitment of member countries to foster a resilient, inclusive and sustainable economic future.

In other developments, the Prime Minister hoped that the State Visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Malaysia next week would go smoothly with a lively reception.

Xi is scheduled to pay a three-day State Visit to Malaysia starting on the 15th as part of a series of visits to Southeast Asia.