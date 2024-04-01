Fad’l Mohamed resigns as Maybank IB CEO, COO Tengku Ariff Azhar Tengku Mohamed appointed as officer-in-charge

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Fad’l Mohamed has resigned as Maybank Investment Bank Bhd (Maybank IB) CEO.

Tengku Ariff Azhar Tengku Mohamed (pic), currently serving as the COO of Maybank IB has been appointed as the officer-in-charge effective yesterday, following the resignation of Fad’l.

Maybank Group CEO of Global Banking Datuk Muzaffar Hisham said, “On behalf of Maybank Group, I extend my deepest gratitude to Datuk Fad’l for his invaluable contributions over the past nine years. He has played a pivotal role in steering the growth of our investment banking franchise in Malaysia, winning deals and accolades, and supporting the achievement of Maybank’s M25+ strategic priorities. We wish him well in his new undertakings.”

Maybank IB in a statement said that Tengku Ariff will take on the day-to-day management of Maybank IB in addition to his COO duties, until a new CEO is appointed.