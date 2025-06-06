KUALA LUMPUR: Co-opbank Pertama (CBP) is reaffirming its commitment to enhancing the socio-economic well-being of the people by expanding access to inclusive social protection that meets current needs.

In line with this vision, CBP chief executive officer Khairil Anuar Mohammad Anuar said CBP has entered into a strategic collaboration with the Social Security Organisation (PERKESO), as an official promotional partner, to promote the Housewives’ Social Security Scheme (SKSSR) across all CBP branches nationwide.

He said the partnership, which began in February, aims to widen the coverage of social security protection for housewives, particularly among CBP’s female clients.

“The SKSSR was introduced under the Housewives’ Social Security Act 2022 to provide coverage for housewives who suffer injuries, illnesses, or disabilities while managing household responsibilities,” he said in a statement today.

The scheme is open to Malaysian citizens or permanent residents aged 55 and below, with benefits that include medical care, permanent disability compensation, invalidity allowance, and access to physical rehabilitation or dialysis treatment.

“With an annual contribution of only RM120, coverage can be paid in advance by the housewife herself, her husband, family members, or any third party,” Khairil Anuar added.

He said as an official promotional partner, CBP will facilitate awareness and registration for SKSSR through its nationwide branch network, in addition to launching ongoing promotional campaigns across various social media platforms.

“This collaboration will be implemented through our nationwide branches, which will serve as information and support centres for customers seeking details about the scheme,” he said.

Khairil Anuar added that CBP also plans to run sustained promotional efforts on social media to ensure the importance of social protection for housewives reaches a broad and diverse audience effectively.